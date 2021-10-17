Cowboys vs Patriots: Injury report and starting lineup - October 17 | NFL 2021-22 Season

The Dallas Cowboys (4-1) will face the New England Patriots (2-3) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

The Cowboys are on a four-win streak, and last week they won big (44-20) in the divisional clash against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX.

The Patriots needed a 10-point performance in the fourth quarter to win 25-22 in last week's game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots injury report

Dallas Cowboys

Dorance Armstrong DE Ankle Out Trevon Diggs CB Ankle Questionable Ezekiel Elliot RB Ribs Questionable Randy Gregory DE Knee Questionable Damontae Kazee FS Hip Questionable Donovan Wilson SS Groin Questionable Tyron Smith OT Neck Questionable Ty Nsekhe OT Illness Not Listed

Jon Machota @jonmachota Trevon Diggs, Tyron Smith, Ezekiel Elliott, Randy Gregory and Damontae Kazee are all officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. They are all expected to play Trevon Diggs, Tyron Smith, Ezekiel Elliott, Randy Gregory and Damontae Kazee are all officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. They are all expected to play

The Cowboys have significant problems in the secondary, with three (Diggs, Kazee, and Wilson) out of their four starters listed as questionable.

The Cowboys expect Zeke to play, but any setback will open the door for Tony Pollard to be the team's primary running back.

New England Patriots

Nick Folk K Knee Questionable Damien Harris RB Ribs Questionable Justin Herron OL Abdomen Questionable Jonathan Jones CB Ankle Questionable Jalen Mills CB Hamstring Questionable Ronnie Perkins LB Ankle Questionable Shaq Mason G Abdomen Out Shaun Wade CB Concussion Out Ja'Whaun Bentley LB Shoulder Not Listed Cody Davis DB Knee Not Listed Kyle Dugger S Hamstring Not Listed Kyle Van Noy LB Groin Not Listed

The Patriots have massive problems on the offensive line. Isaiah Wynn will miss his second straight game on the COVID-19 list; Shaq Mason is out due to an abdomen issue, the same injury that makes Justin Herron questionable.

Cornerback Shaun Wade is also out with a concussion.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones may have a long day if Herron misses the game, and injuries force his offensive line without three starters.

Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL Mike Reiss @MikeReiss @brad_altman Hi Gentleman Brad Altman. At this point, I'd lean towards no. That was a full-pads practice Wednesday and the fact he didn't participate makes me lean in that direction. That could always change, of course. @brad_altman Hi Gentleman Brad Altman. At this point, I'd lean towards no. That was a full-pads practice Wednesday and the fact he didn't participate makes me lean in that direction. That could always change, of course. Damien Harris trending toward missing Week 6 twitter.com/MikeReiss/stat… Damien Harris trending toward missing Week 6 twitter.com/MikeReiss/stat…

Dallas Cowboys vs. New England Patriots starting line up

Dallas Cowboys

QB – Dak Prescott | RB – Ezekiel Elliott (Q) | WR – Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE – Dalton Schultz | OL – Tyron Smith (Q), Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, Terence Steele.

DL – Tarell Basham, Osa Odighizuwa, Carlos Watkins, Randy Gregory (Q) | LB – Leighton Vander Esch, Keanu Neal, Micah Parsons | CB – Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs (Q) | S – Donovan Wilson (Q), Damontae Kazee (Q) | K – Greg Zuerlein | P – Bryan Anger.

New England Patriots

Also Read

QB – Mac Jones | RB – Damien Harris (Q) | WR – Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne | TE – Hunter Henry | OL – Yodny Cajuste, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Ted Karras, Yasir Durant.

DL – Deatrich Wise Jr., Lawrence Guy, Davon Godchaux, Chase Winovich | LB – Matt Judon, Dont'a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy (Q) | CB – J.C. Jackson, Jalen Mills (Q) | S – Kyle Dugger, Devin McCourty | K – Nick Folk (Q) | P – Jake Bailey.

Edited by LeRon Haire