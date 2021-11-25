Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report and starting lineup - Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving Day

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back to their winning ways when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

On Sunday, the Cowboys suffered a humbling 19-9 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Dallas' offense could not find any rhythm throughout the contest and struggled to score against a Kansas City defense that has faced some trouble this season, especially against teams with a good ground game.

The Raiders' season has gone from promising to chaotic in the span of a few weeks. Not too long ago, they were gunning for the top seed in the AFC, but now themselves at 5-5. They have lost three on the trot and could be in for a long day against the Cowboys' incredible rushing attack.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Dallas Cowboys

Player Position Injury Game Status CeeDee Lamb WR Concussion Questionable Donovan Wilson S Shoulder/Chest Out Amari Cooper WR COVID-19 Out

The Cowboys will be without star wide receiver Amari Cooper (COVID-19) but will have CeeDee Lamb available. Safety Donovan Wilson (shoulder) was placed on IR this week.

Las Vegas Raiders

Player Position Injury Game Status John Simpson G Ribs Questionable Nick Kwiatowski LB Ankle Out Kiesean Nixon CB Ankle Out

The Raiders have listed two players as out for the Thanksgiving Day game: linebacker Nick Kwiatowski (ankle) and cornerback Kiesean Nixon (ankle). Guard John Simpson is questionable to play with a rib injury.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders starting lineup

Dallas Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | RB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE - Dalton Schultz | LT - Ty Nsekhe | LG - Connor Williams | C - Tyler Biadasz | RG - Zack Martin | RT - Terence Steele

DE - Tarell Basham | DT - Osa Odighizuwa | DT - Carlos Watkins | DE - Randy Gregory | SLB - Micah Parsons | MLB - Keanu Neal | WLB - Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Anthony Brown | NB - Jourdan Lewis | CB - Trevon Diggs | SS - Jayron Kearse | FS - Damontae Kazee

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Derek Carr | RB Josh Jacobs | WR Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE Darren Waller | LT Kolton Miller | LG John Simpson | C Andre James | RG Alex Leatherwood | RT Brandon Parker

DE Yannick Ngakoue | NT Johnathan Hankins | DT Quinton Jefferson | DE Maxx Crosby | SLB K.J. Wright | MLB Denzel Perryman | WLB Cory Littleton | LCB Nate Hobbs | RCB Casey Hayward Jr. | FS Tre'von Moehrig | SS Johnathan Abram

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar