×
Create
Notifications

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report and starting lineup - Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving Day

Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb in pre-game warmups
Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb in pre-game warmups
Param Nagda
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Nov 25, 2021 05:09 AM IST
Preview

The Dallas Cowboys will look to get back to their winning ways when they host the Las Vegas Raiders at AT&T Stadium on Thanksgiving Day.

On Sunday, the Cowboys suffered a humbling 19-9 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Dallas' offense could not find any rhythm throughout the contest and struggled to score against a Kansas City defense that has faced some trouble this season, especially against teams with a good ground game.

The Raiders' season has gone from promising to chaotic in the span of a few weeks. Not too long ago, they were gunning for the top seed in the AFC, but now themselves at 5-5. They have lost three on the trot and could be in for a long day against the Cowboys' incredible rushing attack.

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for both teams:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders injury report

Dallas Cowboys

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
CeeDee LambWRConcussionQuestionable
Donovan WilsonSShoulder/ChestOut
Amari CooperWRCOVID-19Out

The Cowboys will be without star wide receiver Amari Cooper (COVID-19) but will have CeeDee Lamb available. Safety Donovan Wilson (shoulder) was placed on IR this week.

Las Vegas Raiders

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
John SimpsonGRibsQuestionable
Nick KwiatowskiLBAnkleOut
Kiesean NixonCBAnkleOut

The Raiders have listed two players as out for the Thanksgiving Day game: linebacker Nick Kwiatowski (ankle) and cornerback Kiesean Nixon (ankle). Guard John Simpson is questionable to play with a rib injury.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders starting lineup

Dallas Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | RB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb, Cedrick Wilson | TE - Dalton Schultz | LT - Ty Nsekhe | LG - Connor Williams | C - Tyler Biadasz | RG - Zack Martin | RT - Terence Steele

DE - Tarell Basham | DT - Osa Odighizuwa | DT - Carlos Watkins | DE - Randy Gregory | SLB - Micah Parsons | MLB - Keanu Neal | WLB - Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Anthony Brown | NB - Jourdan Lewis | CB - Trevon Diggs | SS - Jayron Kearse | FS - Damontae Kazee

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Derek Carr | RB Josh Jacobs | WR Zay Jones, Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow | TE Darren Waller | LT Kolton Miller | LG John Simpson | C Andre James | RG Alex Leatherwood | RT Brandon Parker

ALSO READArticle Continues below

DE Yannick Ngakoue | NT Johnathan Hankins | DT Quinton Jefferson | DE Maxx Crosby | SLB K.J. Wright | MLB Denzel Perryman | WLB Cory Littleton | LCB Nate Hobbs | RCB Casey Hayward Jr. | FS Tre'von Moehrig | SS Johnathan Abram

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी