Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders prediction, odds, Picks & Betting Trends - Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving Day

The bruised Dallas Cowboys will host the reeling Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving Day, aiming to stay within touching distance of the Arizona Cardinals, who sit atop the NFC standings with a 9-2 record.

The Cowboys are coming off a 19-9 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, their third defeat of the season. Dallas' offense struggled to get going against a Kansas City defense that has been struggling all season long. This marked the second occasion in three games where the Cowboys' offense disappeared, an unwanted trend that they would want to buck as soon as possible.

The Raiders have gone from the cream of the crop of the AFC to being on the brink of missing out on a playoff spot in three weeks. They have lost three games on the trot and more alarmingly, their offense has averaged just a shade over 14 points per game during this run. The wheels are coming off the Raiders' season and they could go under .500 with a loss on Thanksgiving Day.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders match details for Thanksgiving Day

Date: November 25th, 2021

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas.

Time: 1:30 pm EST

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders betting odds

Spreads

Dallas Cowboys: -7.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Dallas Cowboys: -340

Las Vegas Raiders: +270

Over/Under

Dallas Cowboys: U51.5 (-110)

Las Vegas Raiders: O51.5 (-110)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders betting picks

The Cowboys have given up 17.3 points per game in their last three games, while the Raiders are averaging 14.4 in their past three outings. It's safe to assume that Las Vegas' struggling offense won't put up too many points on the board against a rampant Dallas defense. The Cowboys will also likely deploy a run-heavy gameplan against the fourth-worst rushing defense in the NFL.

Expect the Cowboys to cover the spread and bet the under.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders betting trends

The Raiders' nightmarish form has seen them fail to cover the spread in six of their last eight matches.

The Cowboys have been reliable against the spread, with a 4-1 record home and away, but they are 1-2 in their last three games, so that they could be on a downward trend.

While the play for this game is betting the under, the Cowboys have hit the over in six of their last eight games at AT&T Stadium. They are also 7-1 against the spread in that same span at home.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders key injuries

Dallas Cowboys

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (concussion) is likely to suit up on Thursday, a surprise given that he suffered a concussion in the Cowboys' loss against the Chiefs. Fellow wide receiver Amari Cooper (COVID-19) will continue to sit out. Tyron Smith (ankle), who missed the game last Sunday, is expected to return against the Raiders.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have listed two players out for the game on Thursday: Linebacker Nick Kwiatowski (ankle) and cornerback Keisean Nixon (ankle). Guard John Simpson (ribs) is questionable to play.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders head-to-head

The two historic franchises have surprisingly met only 12 times in NFL history. The series is split evenly between the two sides at 6-6.

The Cowboys are currently on a three-game winning streak against the Raiders. Having beaten them when they were based out of Los Angeles and then Oakland, Dallas is seeking its first win over the Raiders since their move to Las Vegas.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders

prediction

The Raiders are in a slump and their season is unraveling at a rate of knots. The Cowboys have responded to their previous two losses with victories and expect the same on Thursday.

Prediction: The Cowboys beat the Raiders by at least 14 points.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar