Cowboys vs Seahawks inactives: Who is out tonight on TNF Week 13 matchup?

The Dallas Cowboys and the Seattle Seahawks do battle on Thursday Night Football at AT&T Stadium as Mike McCarthy's team looks to keep pace with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys are coming off a 45-10 beatdown of the Washington Commanders, while the Seahawks were blown off the field in the first half against the San Francisco 49ers.

Both teams are coming into this one with opposite form lines, but who will be suiting up for tonight's game?

Let's take a look.

NFL inactives tonight for Thursday Night Football

Seattle Seahawks:

Phil Haynes OUT;

Kenneth Walker III DOUBTFUL

Dareke Young DOUBTFUL

Leonard Williams QUESTIONABLE

TE Will Dissly QUESTIONABLE

Dee Eskridge QUESTIONABLE

Dallas Cowboys:

NONE

So the Seahawks have more injury concerns than Dallas, as the Cowboys have a full bill of health coming into the game.

The big doubt for Seattle is running back Kenneth Walker, who has been struggling with an oblique injury all week. It would be a big blow if he were downgraded to out, as the Seahawks' running game largely depends on him.

Who should you start today for Seahawks vs. Cowboys?

On paper, this seems like a win for Dallas, and given that each opponent that has come into AT&T Stadium has been on the business end of a beatdown, the Seahawks are the first team with some credentials to meet Dallas in this rich form.

Pete Carroll's side is currently on a two-game losing streak and was taught a lesson by Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers last week. Bouncing back against a Dallas team that is firing on all cylinders is a tough task, but not impossible.

For Dallas, Dak Prescott and the offense are absolutely flying, and while some put it down to the opponents it has played, Dallas can only play who is in front of them, and lets not forget that the Philadelphia Eagles struggled both times against the Washington Commanders, and Dallas blew them out.

This should be a win for Dallas, and it should continue on its merry way, but this is the NFL and the Seahawks possess the firepower to trouble the home team, so it's set up nicely.