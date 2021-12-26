Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Football 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Cowboys and Washington:
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team injury report for Sunday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys injury report
Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team starting lineup for Sunday Night Football
Dallas Cowboys
QB - Dak Prescott | RB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Terrence Steele, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La'el Collins
DL - DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins, Randy Gregory | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs | S - Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger
Washington Football Team
QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, DeAndre Carter, Adam Humphries | TE - Ricky Seals-Jones | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Saahdiq Charles, Sam Cosmi
DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Camilo Eifler, Jamin Davis, David Mayo | CB - Kendall Fuller, Danny Johnson | S - Bobby McCain, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way