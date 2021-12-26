Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team injury report and starting lineup - NFL Week 16 Sunday Night Football 

Here's the injury report and starting lineup for the Cowboys and Washington:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team injury report for Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Tyron Smith T Ankle Out Simi Fehoko WR Illness Out Israel Mukuamu S Illness Questionable

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player Position Injury Game Status Landon Collins S Foot Out William Jackson III CB Calf Out Anthony Gibson RB Toe Questionable Curtis Samuel WR Hamstring Questionable

Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Football Team starting lineup for Sunday Night Football

Dallas Cowboys

QB - Dak Prescott | RB - Ezekiel Elliott | WR - Michael Gallup, Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb | TE - Dalton Schultz | OL - Terrence Steele, Connor Williams, Tyler Biadasz, Zack Martin, La'el Collins

DL - DeMarcus Lawrence, Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins, Randy Gregory | LB - Micah Parsons, Keanu Neal, Leighton Vander Esch | CB - Anthony Brown, Trevon Diggs | S - Jayron Kearse, Damontae Kazee | K - Greg Zuerlein | P - Bryan Anger

Washington Football Team

QB - Taylor Heinicke | RB - Antonio Gibson | WR - Terry McLaurin, DeAndre Carter, Adam Humphries | TE - Ricky Seals-Jones | OL - Charles Leno Jr., Ereck Flowers, Keith Ismael, Saahdiq Charles, Sam Cosmi

DL - James Smith-Williams, Daron Payne, Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat | LB - Camilo Eifler, Jamin Davis, David Mayo | CB - Kendall Fuller, Danny Johnson | S - Bobby McCain, Kamren Curl | K - Joey Slye | P - Tress Way

