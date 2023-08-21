Craig Carton calls out Jerry Jones for projecting another Cowboys Super Bowl run after constant failures 

Jerry Jones is the owner of the Cowboys, a franchise that's valued at over $9 billion. The 80-year-old billionaire has owned the team since 1989 and entering his 35th season in that capacity.

Dallas has seen its fair share of ups and downs under his ownership. He came out to say that the Cowboys could make a run for his fourth Super Bowl win.

The former WFAN host, Craig Carton was not hearing Jones and his comments on Dallas being a Super Bowl contender this season. He said:

"By the way, if that was an owner randomly coming out on the eve of another season, saying, Boy, I love my quarterback, I love my team. I don't want to jinx it, but we got a good shot. I accept that we can debate it, right? Here's the issue of it… if you go back 12 months before that, Jerry Jones said the same thing…”

In a recent "Football Night in America" column by Peter King, Jones makes it clear that he had confidence in quarterback Dak Prescott to win the Lombardi Trophy.

"I know how hard it is to win [a Super Bowl]," said Jones. "You shouldn’t give up the ghost because you fall short in a highly competitive league. Just because we haven’t won it in so long doesn’t make what we’ve done meaningless."

The Cowboys owner added:

"And I think this year we’re in a better position to win it than we have been in years. We have the team, and we have the quarterback."

Prescott has led the Dallas Cowboys to the playoffs in four of his seven seasons with the team.

The most recent appearance was last season as Prescott and the Cowboys fell short against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. The quarterback threw two interceptions in the loss.

When was the last time the Cowboys won a Super Bowl under Jerry Jones?

The Cowboys were one of the best teams in the 1990s as they won three Super Bowls in the decade, including back-to-back Lombardi Trophies.

Their last appearance in the Super Bowl was Super Bowl 30 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1995 season.

Dallas would defeat Pittsburgh by a score of 27 - 17. The 1995 season also marks the last team the Cowboys made it to an NFC Championship game.

We'll see if the 2023 season is the season for Jerry Jones, Prescott, and the Cowboys to win it all.

