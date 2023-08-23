Cris Collinsworth draws unique parallels between Daniel Jones and Patrick Mahomes

Is Daniel Jones the new great G Man? Ever since he went off the board in 2019, the multiple-time college bowl MVP had been seemingly on his way to being one of the most disappointing quarterbacks in recent memory. He had losing records in all his three seasons up to that point and no playoff appearances.

However, that all changed in 2022, when the New York Giants hired a new head coach/general manager duo in Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen. Jones showed massive improvements, guiding the team to a 9-7-1 record and a playoff berth. He now looks primed for a very fruitful season.

That sudden progression has had Cris Collinsworth raving about the quarterback's potential. On The Herd with Colin Cowherd, the NBC analyst and former wide receiver boldly compared him to multi-time titlist Patrick Mahomes:

"So I've been watching a lot of tape, I'm going to try to go back... After the first five games that I've seen something like that, I would say that he is, and boy, people are going to scream when they hear this. But he plays the game a little like Patrick Mahomes."

Breaking down the comparison further, he explained:

"When you watch him play, it's not the first read that he typically beats you on.

"He is somebody who wants to pull the ball down. If it's not there, immediately, he wants to create some space. He's pretty good at maneuvering up and through the hallway."

Is Daniel Jones among the fastest QBs in NFL? Cris Collinsworth weighs in

Of course, like most other modern quarterbacks, Daniel Jones is well-known for his running abilities. However, he did not truly establish that trait until 2022, when he rushed 120 times for 708 yards and seven touchdowns, all career-bests.

So, is Daniel James really one of the league's fastest and most agile signal-callers? Collinsworth says that Jones is worth the mention:

"He only runs 4.8. I actually went back yesterday when I was watching the tape and go, “okay, is he fast? How is he getting away from these defensive linemen and edge players?”

"He's like a 4.8 kind of guy. Patrick Mahomes is about the same thing. Joe Burrow is probably about the same thing. Even Tom Brady who wasn't a fast guy knows how to manipulate inside the pocket."

Moreover, it's not just the rushing statistics that prove it. In his first two years as a pro, Daniel Jones led the league in fumbles, but by 2022, he had just six all season. Whether he reduces that number even further remains to be seen.

