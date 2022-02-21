Cryptocurrency group emerges as contenders for buying Denver Broncos 

The Denver Broncos have been up for sale now for a while and another group has emerged who want to buy a team.

A cryptocurrency group led by businessman Sean O'Brien started the group "BuytheBroncos." The group will consist of "crypto enthusiasts" that include attorneys, accountants, software developers, and pro athletes who want to own the Denver Broncos.

This would mirror the Green Bay Packers' ownership situation, with regular fans having public ownership of the team as everyday people would own a piece of the Denver Broncos.

O'Brien thinks it's an awesome idea to buy the Denver Broncos. He said this about his ideas on CNBC.

"We know it sounds a bit crazy, but it's also a bit badass," O'Brien told CNBC. "The purpose essentially is to establish an infrastructure so that fans from all walks of life can be owners of the Denver Broncos."

What O'Brien is saying may be true, but the primary majority owners of the team will likely be rich business people, not your average Joes with nine-to-five jobs. The public may be invited to buy a piece of the team, but they will not have a say in everyday operations.

They would virtually be minor stock holders. The Bowlen family, who currently own the Broncos, put the team up for sale on February 1st. Pat Bowlen, who owned the team for years, died back in 2019.

What other people are interested in purchasing the Denver Broncos?

Peyton Manning Announces Retirement

Besides O'Brien's group, several people are interested in buying the team, with the biggest name being former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning.

Woody Paige @woodypaige With Bowlen-Kaiser lawsuit over, Broncos Joe Ellis will announce plan for new ownership quickly. According to my sources, six candidates to bid. Peyton Manning and John Elway will be in two different groups. Another Colorado-based group is doing the research for bid. With Bowlen-Kaiser lawsuit over, Broncos Joe Ellis will announce plan for new ownership quickly. According to my sources, six candidates to bid. Peyton Manning and John Elway will be in two different groups. Another Colorado-based group is doing the research for bid.

According to CBS Sports Jason La Canfora, Manning wants to be involved in the decisions of the team.

Canfora stated the following:

“Sources said former Broncos star quarterback Peyton Manning, who is very interested in a potential ownership piece in the franchise and a possible role in serving in a management position as well, has already had discussions with several of the groups expected to be favorites to land the team, and his strong ties to Denver, where his family has lived since his playing days, and universal respect throughout the football world, would be a boon to any potential ownership group aligned with him.”

Another interested party is former Broncos general manager John Elway. The Hall of Famer who also played quarterback for the team (and won two Super Bowls) has gotten together with a separate group in a bid to buy the team.

At this point, it's anybody's guess who will own the Broncos, but as they say, money talks and whoever has the most money will most likely own the team.

