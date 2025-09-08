D'Andre Swift or Aaron Jones Week 1 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy football projections for RBs ahead of MNF clash

Week 1 of the 2025 fantasy football season concludes with a Monday Night Football clash between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings. D'Andre Swift and Aaron Jones will enter the game as the two starting running backs. This gives both of them some fantasy value, but here's which one is a better pick for lineups.

Is D'Andre Swift a good fantasy pick in Week 1?

D'Andre Swift

The Chicago Bears made a major change during the offseason when they hired Ben Johnson to take over as their new head coach. This could potentiall give D'Andre Swift a boost in fantasy football, consider the duo has already previously worked together during their time with the Detroit Lions.

Swift's fantasy value has been consistently reliable during his career so far as he finished as the overall RB23 or better in each of his five seasons. Johnson has shown to prefer using multiple backs in his offensive system, so while Roschon Johnson and Kyle Monangai could see significant touches, Swift is still their clear top option. This makes him an attractive pick this week.

Is Aaron Jones a good fantasy pick in Week 1?

Aaron Jones

Aaron Jones quietly had an excellent fantasy football season with the Minnesota Vikings in his first year with the franchise. He set new career highs with 255 carries and 1,138 rushing yards, and has now finished as the RB16 or better in every season of his career that he has played in more than 12 games.

The former Green Bay Packers star is expected to serve as the Vikings starter again this year, but he is also expected to have more competition for touches. The team added Jordan Mason during the offseason and head coach Kevin O'Connell has insisted that he will have a role in their offensive gameplan. How the workload is distributed is yet to be determined, but Jones' strong history still makes him a solid pick, despite the additional risk to his outlook in fantasy football.

D'Andre Swift or Aaron Jones: Who should I start in Week 1 fantasy football?

Swift vs Jones

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start tool recommends using D'Andre Swift in Week 1 fantasy football lineups over Aaron Jones. Their projections are extremely close, with Swift getting the edge by less than half of a point in PPR formats this week.

Jones enter this matchup with slightly more risk after the Vikings signed Jordan Mason to potentially serve a significant role in their backfield. Swift may have competiotions for touches as well, but he appears locked in as the Bears' featured back.

