D'Andre Swift contract details: How much are Bears paying ex-Eagles RB in free agency?

D'Andre Swift will join his third team in three years, as the Pro Bowler has agreed to join the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $24 million deal, per Ian Rapoport.

The former Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles running back had a career year in 2023, and he'll be taking his talents to Chicago in the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

D'Andre Swift will become the team's starting running back and join a young team poised to draft Caleb Williams as their franchise QB in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Furthermore, the Chicago Bears have another top-10 pick in the upcoming draft and will likely select a top-notch pass catcher with the pick. The Bears look set to enjoy a revival in the coming seasons, and Swift is poised to be a part of it.

Expand Tweet

Exploring D'Andre Swift's stats over the past two years

D'Andre Swift has impressed over the last two seasons in the NFL, first with the Detroit Lions and then with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Swift started the 2022–23 NFL season with a bang, running 15 times for 144 yards and one touchdown in a 38–35 loss to the Eagles. He couldn't maintain that pace, but he finished the season with 99 rushes, 542 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in 14 games.

Ahead of the 2023–24 season, Swift was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick and pick swaps in the 2024 NFL Draft. He settled nicely in Philadelphia and quickly became the team's starting running back.

Swift had a career year in Philadelphia, ending the season with 229 carries, 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns. He also earned his first Pro Bowl nod.