D'Andre Swift fantasy outlook 2025: Should you draft Bears RB this year?

D'Andre Swift has finished as the overall RB23 or better in fantasy football for all five of his NFL seasons so far. He has also done so with three different teams, proving his consistency as a contributor and adaptability to thrive in various offensive systems. Here's where his fantasy outlook currently stands entering his second year with the Chicago Bears.

Should you draft Bears RB D'Andre Swift in 2025?

Swift fantasy outlook

D'Andre Swift spent his first season with the Chicago Bears as their featured running back last year. He set a new carrer high with 253 carries on his way to finishing among the top 25 fantasy football running backs for the fifth consecutive season.

The Bears offense could get a boost the year after signing Ben Johnson to take over as their new head coach. Swift could benefit if they take a step forward, and paired with his consistent results so far in his career, he makes for an attractive target in 2025 fantasy drafts.

D'Andre Swift fantasy outlook in 2025

Ben Johnson is widely regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the entire NFL. He is also well known for committing to the ground game, so Swift finds himself in a favorable situation for his second season with the Bears.

He already proved capable of handling a large workload last year, though it will be interesting to see if Roschon Johnson or Kyle Monangai take on some of the backfield touches. Swift is still fully expected to lead the way, giving his fantasy outlook plenty of upside in 2025.

Is D'Andre Swift a good pick in fantasy football this year?

Players who can demonstrate a safe floor along with having notable upside often make for the best picks in the earlier stages of any fantasy football draft. Swift checks both boxes after having finished as the RB23 or better in each of his five seasons and his ceiling being raised with a new offense this season.

Further adding to his potential value is that Johnson was Swift's offensive coordinator with the Detroit Lions, so they have already worked together previously. This could realitstically produce favorable results and makes Swift an attractive draft target.

Where should you draft D'Andre Swift this year?

Swift vs Pacheco vs Pollard

Swift currently ranks as the 58th overall player and RB22 in 2025 fantasy football drafts, according to Fantasy Pros. This means that he can be targeted around the sixth round of many drafts as a RB2 for most rosters.

Sportskeeda's Who Should I Draft tool recommends picking Swift in favor of many other running backs at a similar ADP, such as Isiah Pacheco and Tony Pollard. He has a safer floor and more realistic upside than both of them, making him a strong pick at his current ADP.

