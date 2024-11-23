D'Andre Swift injury status: Latest on Bears RB for Week 12 Fantasy Football

Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift came off one of his best performances against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, but this week wasn't the best in terms of injuries. He was bothered by a groin injury following the Packers game with his appearance at Sunday's game in jeopardy.

Reporter Chris Emma shared that Swift is listed as questionable for the Vikings game even after he was a full participant in Friday's practice. After his 14 carries for 71 yards and one touchdown against the Packers, Swift demonstrated he can be the guy that can lead the Bears to the playoffs.

D'Andre Swift injury update

The week didn't start the best way for D'Andre Swift, who missed Wednesday's session. He returned to the field on Thursday where he was a limited participant. Before being listed as questionable, he was a full participant in Friday practice, which is a good sign ahead of the Sunday game.

The Chicago Bears couldn't keep up with the rest of the NFC North and have dropped four consecutive games, including a divisional duel against the Packers. They will face another divisional rival this weekend, hoping to get back to winning ways and try to recover ahead of the final stretch of the season.

D'Andre Swift is considered the RB22 by ESPN ahead of the Week 12 matchup. He's projected to carry the ball 17 times for 58 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. More than that, he's projected to catch one pass for three yards and a total production of 14.0 fantasy points.

After landing from the Philadelphia Eagles and struggling to find his pace, Swift has started to settle in and post better numbers by the week. Then again, if he misses this game, the Bears would have to turn to a running back who played at a solid level last week.

Roschon Johnson is the Bears' RB2 after D'Onta Foreman was released and Khalil Herbert was traded mid-season, but playing behind D'Andre Swift hasn't allowed Johnson to get as many touches as he'd like.

He recorded 33 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Packers to rack up 10.8 fantasy points, his second-best total of the season. Johnson is considered the RB43 this season given the limited opportunities he's had. The Vikings are one of the best defenses against the run, which could make things hard not only for Johnson but also for Swift.

