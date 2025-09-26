D'Andre Swift injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Bears RB ahead for Week 4?

D'Andre Swift is a weekly flex starter for many fantasy football players around the NFL. However, the Chicago Bears running back has fallen on hard times. Between a roller coaster in scoring, multiple stat lines with red flags, and a nagging injury, managers have no idea what to expect. However, here's a look at the running back's overall situation to help make things clearer.

According to ESPN, Swift is dealing with a hip injury, which, at face value, is a type of injury that's better than a dreaded knee or hamstring injury. Swift practiced on Sept. 25 in a limited capacity, which gives hope that he can be available for the team's Week 4 tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders.

However, tagged as questionable, Swift's status can go either way. That said, the running back has already played one game with a questionable tag this season after limited practices all week in Week 3.

As such, he appears likely to play. With the Bears' backs against the wall at 1-2 and stuck in fourth place in the NFC North, there will be added reason for Swift to get on the field even if he isn't feeling his best.

Fantasy Outlook for Week 4

D'Andre Swift at Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

While D'Andre Swift looks likely to play, if you have a running back you can sub-in until his status is confirmed to be playing or out, it's worth switching the two out temporarily on the off-chance that the Chicago Bears back gets sidelined before you get a chance to look at your lineup before the game.

Assuming he plays and can work at nearly top speed, the stage is set for a productive performance. The Las Vegas Raiders are ranked 19th in rushing defense this season, and with a likely competitive game between the two teams, Swift appears to be in line for a productive day.

Of course, one underlying source of doubt is D'Andre Swift's yards per carry. In two of three games this season, the running back has averaged less than 3.2 yards per carry, which is a pattern that could end up giving carries to his rookie backup. However, this early in the season, the pattern likely isn't clear enough for too big an effect.

However, if the Bears fail to start logging wins in one or two games, the depth chart will come under scrutiny by Ben Johnson, and that is when changes can occur. His backup, Kyle Monangai, averaged at least 5.0 yards per carry in college, which might look pretty good to Johnson if things don't hit top gear soon with D'Andre Swift.

