D'Andre Swift injury update: Should fantasy managers be concerned about Bears RB for Fantasy Football Week 12?

Four Chicago Bears players did not participate in the team's Wednesday practice, including running back D'Andre Swift. Defensive back Elijah Hick (ankle), offensive linemen Ryan Bates (concussion) and Kiran Amegadjie (calf) were the others.

Swift was not on the team's injury report before last week's game, so the groin injury is probably a new problem for him.

In addition to expressing optimism that Swift will be able to play against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus hinted on Wednesday that the 25-year-old running back might continue to miss practice on Thursday.

It's still early in the week to determine whether Swift will be able to play in Week 12, but if he isn't, second-year running back Roschon Johnson would be the Bears' next man in line, with Travis Homer as his backup.

Johnson's 42% snap count against the Green Bay Packers this past weekend was the highest of the season, indicating that he has already begun to receive more work behind Swift. He also rushed for a touchdown and handled 11 passes in that Week 11 game.

Having said that, the Bears' offense could suffer if they were to play without Swift against the Vikings. The former Philadelphia Eagles running back leads the team in rushes this season with 635 yards on 155 rushes. He has also occasionally contributed to the team's passing attack.

D'Andre Swift injury update: What happened to the Bears' RB?

D'Andre Swift was unexpectedly labeled as a nonparticipant on Wednesday due to a groin ailment. He hadn't been on the Chicago Bears injury report this season before then.

It didn't appear that Swift suffered any injury in his last outing against the Green Bay Packers in Week 11, but there was a noticeable decrease in his usage in that game. In that game, the former second-round pick was only able to play 57% of the team's offensive snaps, which was his lowest percentage since Week 3. The Bears probably already knew about D'Andre Swift's injury concern during that game.

Swift still recorded 14 carries for 71 yards and a touchdown to go with two receptions for 13 yards in that game, despite having a lighter workload.

D'Andre Swift, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles last season, has been an important part of the Bears offense with 635 yards and five touchdowns this season. Additionally, he has registered 28 receptions for 243 yards in 10 games this season.

