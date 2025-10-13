D'Andre Swift or Jacory Croskey-Merritt Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projections for RBs explored

D'Andre Swift and Jacory Croskey-Merritt find themselves in the midst of a two-front battle to conclude Week 6. On one hand, Swift and the Chicago Bears hope to beat Croskey-Merritt and the Washington Commanders. On the other hand, Swift and Croskey-Merritt find themselves jockeying for position on your fantasy football roster.

Ad

There's added pressure on managers to choose wisely, or have a front-row seat at the explanation as to why your game went down in flames. Luckily, Sportskeeda is here to help. Here's a look at both running backs, as well as a decision as to who you should start.

D'Andre Swift at Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions - Source: Getty

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

D'Andre Swift vs Jacory Croskey-Merritt: Who should you start?

D'Andre Swift fantasy outlook for Week 6

Ad

Trending

D'Andre Swift has left Chicago Bears fans somewhat frustrated at times this season. However, he should be able to keep the wolf at the door this week in terms of fantasy football production.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Swift is projected by Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool to earn on the ground and through the air.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs D'Andre Swift - Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool

Swift is projected to earn 52.1 yards on the ground with a 40% chance of a rushing touchdown. In the receiving game, Swift is projected to catch about three passes for 24.7 yards with a 10% chance of a touchdown. The Bears back is expected to produce at a high-end flex level or that of a low-end RB2.

Ad

Jacory Croskey-Merritt fantasy outlook for Week 6

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is new to the NFL, but he hasn't wasted any time making introductions, with multiple "pop" games this season. Will Week 6 be a game to remember for the Washington Commanders back?

According to Sportskeeda's Who Should I Start Tool, it will be a quality day, but unlikely to be his best of the year. The Commanders back is expected to rush for 90 yards with an 80% chance of a rushing touchdown. He isn't expected to do much through the air, however, with only a 40% chance of a catch for 1.9 yards and zero chance of a touchdown.

Ad

Overall, the back works as a quality flex option.

D'Andre Swift vs Jacory Croskey-Merritt final verdict

Both D'Andre Swift and Jacory Croskey-Merritt are expected to produce in their showdown to conclude Week 6. However, neither is worthy of RB1 consideration unless you have no choice. Both work as a quite low-end RB2, but work best as a flex option.

As for which player you should start, the answer is simple. Swift does not get the nod, with the better choice being Croskey-Merritt. The difference is close, and if you are in a comfortable position and wish to cheer on Swift as a fan, there will be worse weeks to do so.

Overall, expect a slightly better game from Croskey-Merritt with 14.8 points to Swift's 13.7 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ian Van Roy Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.



He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.



Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.



He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.



In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors. Know More

Chicago Bears Nation! Check out the latest Chicago Bears Schedule and dive into the Bears Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.