D.J. Moore or Garrett Wilson, Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football outlooks for WRs in Week 8

Both D.J. Moore and Garrett Wilson are solid fantasy football options week to week. In terms of real-life football, most fans and analysts consider both star wide receivers to be top-25 in the NFL.

However, their stocks have taken a hit as their quarterbacks suffered injuries.

D.J. Moore will likely be without his starting QB Justin Fields in Week 8 due to a thumb injury, while Garrett Wilson lost his new QB Aaron Rodgers for the season to a torn ACL early on back in Week 1.

If you own both on your fantasy football team, who should you start in Week 8?

Is D.J. Moore a good fantasy option in Week 8?

Chicago Bears WR D.J. Moore enters Week 8 of the NFL season as one of the best fantasy football wideouts this year.

Moore ranks WR6 in PPR scoring, amassing 133.7 points in seven weeks. This total is aided by his brilliant performance in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, where Moore had 230 yards and three touchdowns, totaling 49 PPR points on the day.

Moore has hit double-digit PPR points in all but one game in 2023, having developed a solid connection with QB Justin Fields. However, Fields will likely miss Week 8, meaning rookie Tyson Bagent will start at quarterback. Bagent was solid enough in Week 7, as Moore had eight receptions on nine targets for 54 yards.

Moore and the Bears travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8, which provides an excellent chance for Moore to score fantasy points. The Chargers have allowed the most receiving yards in the entire NFL (2,013) despite already having had their bye week.

Is Garrett Wilson a good fantasy option in Week 8?

Despite losing star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to injury right at the beginning of the 2023 NFL season, Garrett Wilson has still been an excellent weapon for the New York Jets.

Expectations of Wilson were tempered when Zach Wilson stepped in to replace the injured Rodgers, but the OSU alumni is ranked as WR31 in PPR scoring, ahead of Jaylen Waddle and Calvin Ridley.

Wilson has had 80.9 PPR points, 32 receptions for 369 yards and two touchdowns. While these totals would almost certainly be greater with Rodgers at the helm, Wilson shows he can perform no matter who's at QB.

The Jets take on their city and stadium rivals in the New York Giants in Week 8 in what should be a fiercely contested affair. The Giants have allowed the 20th fewest fantasy points to opposing WRs in 2023, averaging 214.1 passing yards allowed per game up to this point.

D.J. Moore vs Garrett Wilson: Who to start in Week 8?

If you own both D.J. Moore and Garrett Wilson but are unsure who starts in Week 8, use our start/sit analyzer to assist you.

Our analyzer says to start D.J Moore over Garrett Wilson in Week 8. Moore has a more favorable matchup than Wilson, and so far in 2023, he has simply been the more dominant WR. Even without Justin Fields, you'd expect the Bears to score many points against the Los Angeles Chargers on SNF.

