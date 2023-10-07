D.J. Moore gives hope for Bears as emerging target for Justin Fields

D.J. Moore is emerging as a superstar wide receiver for the Chicago Bears after being traded by the Carolina Panthers to move up to first in the draft. This would be the kiss of death for many receivers, as quarterback and wide receiver are not positions the Bears have excelled in for many years.

However, Justin Fields and Moore have shown multiple times this season they can be a dangerous tandem. Moore had 8 catches for 230 yards and 3 touchdowns in the victory against the Washington Commanders. The Bears were victorious for the first time since October 24, 2022, and have reignited their hopes this season.

This was the best performance of Fields' career, which coincides with Moore having the best performance any WR has had through the first five weeks.

This is the third this season that D.J. Moore has accumulated 100+ yards in a game. Obviously, the Bears have played an extra game than most teams, but Moore is third In the NFL with 531 receiving yards.

After a 0-4 start, there were rumors of trading Fields and going all in for Caleb Williams. While there are still multiple issues in Chicago, and the win on TNF has only papered over the cracks, Moore's performance has changed the narrative around the Bears.

Getting the ball to D.J. Moore seems a great way to open up the playbook for the Bears. Running with Fields 100 yards per game is not the answer, and finding a deep target will give defenses something to think about.

D.J. Moore could break the receiving yards record for the Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos v Chicago Bears

Brandon Marshall's 1,508 receiving yards in 2012 is the most a Bears player has picked up in a season ever. Marshall, who has over 12,000+ career receiving yards, was one of the most consistent receivers of this generation. To be potentially in the same sentence as him is very good praise for D.J. Moore as he looks to shatter Marshall's record.

Marshall had 496 yards through the first five games of 2012, and Moore has 531 in the first five of this season. He is in line to put himself in the history books for the Chicago Bears, one of the NFL's premier receivers.

Moore could be the elite wide receiver that has eluded the Chicago Bears for so long.