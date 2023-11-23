D’Onta Foreman injury update: Latest on Bears RB for Fantasy Football Week 12

D’Onta Foreman has been on a good run in recent weeks. The Chicago Bears running back has scored a touchdown in each of his last two games.

Amid discovering some fine form, Foreman has become quite a popular pick for fantasy football. However, he picked up a leg injury against the Detroit Lions in Week 11.

The Bears will square off against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday but Foreman's injury has put most fantasy football fans on pause ahead of Week 12.

D’Onta Foreman injury update

As of Thursday, Foreman is listed as questionable on the Chicago Bears' injury report. However, it will be interesting to see whether the running back takes part in training this week.

According to reports, Foreman suffered a high ankle sprain against the Detroit Lions in Week 11. Usually, such type of an injury is expected to require a minimum of eight days before a player can get back to full fitness. However, the time scale may vary for different athletes.

The Bears are yet to release more details on their running back's injury. However, since Foreman is listed as questionable heading into Week 12, you should not pick him in your fantasy team.

Foreman has recorded 73.6 fantasy points across seven games this season. He is averaging 10.5 fantasy points per game.

What happened to D’Onta Foreman?

Foreman exited the Week 11 game against the Detroit Lions in the third quarter with an ankle injury. He immediately went to the blue medical tent for a check-up.

Foreman was spotted trying to jog and stretch on the sideline but he was unable to return in the game.

Prior to leaving the game, Foreman carried the ball six times for 14 yards and a touchdown. However, the Bears lost the match 31-26.

When will D’Onta Foreman return?

The Chicago Bears are yet to reveal when Foreman will return to action. However, if the running back doesn't train this week, he is expected to miss the Week 12 clash against the Minnesota Vikings.

If Foreman is not active for the next game, Khalil Herbert and rookie Roschon Johnson are expected to lead the offensive backfield.