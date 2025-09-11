Dak Prescott or Aaron Rodgers Week 2 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

The start of the season had different looks for Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers.

Dak was part of the league's kickoff game against the reigning champions. Despite a close loss away from home, the quarterback did not put up big numbers. Rodgers, on the other hand, had a much-awaited return to New York to play against his former team, the Jets, and won in a great performance.

The two quarterbacks are set to have different performances in Week 2 based on their matchups. Your fantasy football choice needs to be analyzed before deciding who's the best option for your team.

Dak Prescott fantasy outlook

Prescott had no turnovers against the Philadelphia Eagles and he made some good throws, but nothing about his numbers was impressive. He completed just 21 passes out of 34 attempts for 188 yards, without touchdowns or interceptions.

But that's not something to be afraid of. The Eagles had the league's best defense in 2024 and were playing at home. The mission will now be easier for Dak and the Cowboys, with a home game against the New York Giants. All signs point to a dominant game for the hosts and a good performance from the quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers fantasy outlook

Rodgers had a fantastic game against the Jets in Week 1. He completed 22 out of 30 passes with four touchdowns and no interceptions. However, the opponent will present a much tougher task in Week 2.

The Steelers will be at home against the Seattle Seahawks, who boast one of the league's most complex defenses to decipher. Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers had two turnovers and scored just 17 points against the Seahawks in Week 1. This is unlikely to be a great game for the veteran quarterback.

Dak Prescott vs. Aaron Rodgers: Who should I start in Week 2

Our Who Should I Start tool projects the Cowboys quarterback to have a notable advantage, with higher projections in total yards, touchdowns and rushing yards.

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer

It's always a good thing to be prudent with your analysis after just one week of the season. Looking through matchups, however, Dak stands out as the best option between the two passers.

