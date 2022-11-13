Fantasy football managers might be drawn into the dilemma of choosing between Dak Prescott or Geno Smith for Week 10. The two quarterbacks are among the top-tier talents in the NFL and have been exceptional once again this season.

Dak Prescott, despite his injuries this season, has helped the Dallas Cowboys to second place in the NFC East. Meanwhile, the Seattle Seahawks are at the top of the NFC West with six wins and three losses. Here, we help you decide which of the two quarterbacks can help you rake in more fantasy points.

Dak Prescott stats fantasy outlook

Dallas Cowboys QB Prescott

Dak Prescott has recorded 591 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in three starts this season. The Cowboys star also has one rushing touchdown but has thrown two interceptions.

In his last game, Prescott threw for 250 yards for two touchdowns and one interception in a win over the Chicago Bears. He will be hoping to replicate a similar performance or better against the Green Bay Packers in Week 10.

In total, Prescott has managed to put up 42.14 fantasy points. He is averaging 14 fantasy points per game.

Geno Smith stats and fantasy outlook

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith

Geno Smith has racked up 2,199 passing yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions this campaign. In Week 9, he threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Seattle's win over the Arizona Cardinals.

So far, Smith has tallied up an impressive 163.56 fantasy points over nine games. He is averaging 18.2 fantasy points per game. Smith and the Seahawks will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 10.

But whom will you start this weekend - Prescott or Smith?

Dak Prescott or Geno Smith: Who should you start in Week 10?

Given that Smith has a better FPPG score than Prescott, we recommend that you start the Seahawks quarterback in Week 10. Smith has looked solid for Seattle throughout this campaign and has led from the front. He also picks out his teammates in the endzone regularly.

Meanwhile, Prescott has been struggling with a thumb injury and a back problem this season. Although he is a top quarterback, we expect Smith to outperform him this weekend.

