Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys QB left training camp to have arm examined

Dak Prescott's training camp may be cut short on Wednesday. The Cowboys quarterback is coming off a horrific leg injury. The injury required Prescott to undergo surgery to repair the injury and kept him out for the rest of the season.

Dak looked great throughout minicamp and started the Cowboys training camp the same way before Wednesday.

A Cowboys spokesperson reported that Dak Prescott felt soreness during practice before exiting. Prescott left the Cowboys' training camp practice with soreness in his throwing arm on Wednesday. Dallas took Prescott for an MRI for precautionary purposes only.

Just today….



🏈Lamar Jackson has COVID.



🏈Trey Lance has a new deal.



🏈Dak Prescott has a latissimus strain.



🏈Deshaun Watson has a practice in.



🏈Aaron Rodgers has a new WR. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2021

The MRI showed that Dak Prescott had a muscle strain in his right shoulder. Dallas' medical staff will treat Prescott and evaluate his shoulder on a day-to-day basis.

The Dallas Cowboys fan base can breathe a sigh of relief. Prescott spoke with reporters about his injury.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far. Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."

Prescott didn't participate in team drills and head to the locker room before the end of practice. It's just a bump in the road for Prescott and the Cowboys, but it's something they'll need to monitor closely.

Should the Dallas Cowboys limit Dak Prescott for the rest of training camp?

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

It wouldn't be a horrible idea for the Cowboys to limit the number of activities that Dak Prescott participates in. The Cowboys lost their reliable backup Andy Dalton during free agency. Losing Dalton left the Cowboys with Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush.

Keeping an eye on QB Dak Prescott. Not competing in team drills here. Garrett Gilbert with the 1’s. Was consulting with trainer before trotting off to locker room #Cowboys — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) July 28, 2021

The trio hasn't seen a ton of playing time—Gilbert and DiNucci seen action last year with Dalton. The Cowboys registered a 4-7 record without Prescott.

If Dak goes down with a severe injury again, the Cowboys will have another pick inside the top ten of the 2022 NFL draft. Luckily for both Prescott and the Cowboys, his injury wasn't serious.

Let's not overlook the four-year $160 million contract Dak signed this offseason. That contract included $126 million in guaranteed money. If the Cowboys are looking for reasons to limit Prescott, we just gave them two significant reasons.

It'll be interesting to see how the Dallas Cowboys handle their franchise quarterback for the rest of training camp.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar