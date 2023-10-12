Dak Prescott injury update: Latest on Cowboys QB for Fantasy Football Week 6

Dak Prescott was unable to finish a full game the last time the Dallas Cowboys were on the field. He ended the game sitting on the sideline as Cooper Rush took the final offensive snaps. Heading into a much kinder game this weekend, it's worth noting if Prescott is injured or dealing with anything.

What's the latest on Dak Prescott?

Dak Prescott injury update

Dak Prescott has no injuries to report at the moment. He does not have a designation ahead of the Cowboys' next game. His practice habits have been normal as well. There's nothing to report on this front.

The reason he was not in the game at the end was not because of an injury, though he did suffer a lot of big hits from San Francisco 49ers defenders. He was sacked a few times and hit some more.

Nevertheless, it was a performance issue, not a health issue. The Cowboys offense could not muster anything. CeeDee Lamb was shut down. Tony Pollard was ineffective. Prescott was bad, and he wasn't needed in the waning portion of a 42-10 blowout.

Cooper Rush relieved him, and it's a wonder it didn't happen sooner. Regardless of his poor play, he's in fine health and is not expected to be removed from the starting lineup.

What happened to Dak Prescott?

The 49ers defense happened to Dak Prescott, as it has happened to every single opponent they've faced thus far. Not many offenses have been able to do anything against Fred Warner and company.

That said, there was no injury. Nothing physical happened to Prescott, but mental scarring may be present after a horrendous performance and a brutal loss. The Cowboys entered this season with high hopes.

It's still early, but those hopes were given a reality check after last weekend. That includes Prescott. He missed time with injury last year, but he's been healthy this year and remains so heading into Week 6.

When will Dak Prescott come back?

Dak Prescott is not going to miss any time. He's not injured. Despite the awful game last weekend, he had only one interception in four games prior. He's still a better option for their offense moving forward.

That means he will be in the lineup for the upcoming game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The star quarterback will hope to regain his form against what has been a pretty porous defense this year.

The only thing that could potentially cost Prescott any time right now is if he has another abysmal performance, but even then, it's unlikely that Mike McCarthy sends him to the bench for Cooper Rush or Trey Lance.