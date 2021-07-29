Dak Prescott injury update: When will the Dallas Cowboys QB return?

2020 was a rough year for Dak Prescott. He suffered a catastrophic injury, causing him to miss most of the season. Cowboys fans knew their season was over at that moment.

Since the injury, fans have waited almost a year for the Cowboys to return to viability. With Dak Prescott now healthy, Cowboys fans' hopes have returned, but only just.

However, in the first few days of training camp, Prescott has already suffered another injury. Coming off a lost season, the news has put Cowboys fans into DEFCON One. Here is a look at what the injury is and how much time Prescott could miss.

Dak Prescott's injury prognosis

There was soreness in Dak Prescott's right shoulder on Wednesday. The Cowboys are not as worried about the injury as fans, it would seem. The franchise has indicated that the injury isn't a serious one. That said, they have sent Prescott in for a precautionary MRI.

Today's all about No.4️⃣



RT to wish @dak a HBD! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/9IRbkb0AWr — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) July 29, 2021

Dak Prescott has a muscle strain. Nothing is broken or dislocated. You can breathe a sigh of relief, Cowboys fans. The injury will keep him day-to-day. According to the Cowboys website, Prescott is not too worried about the injury, either.

"I felt some soreness when making certain throws today, and I really just decided not to push things too far," Prescott said. "Better to be cautious and smart about it. I don't see this as any kind of serious setback. We'll treat it on a daily basis, and I'll be fine."

Reverberating effects on the team

With Dak Prescott's injury, backups Garrett Gilbert, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush will get some extra practice reps with the first team. It will be good for the backups to establish some chemistry with the starters in the event of a more serious injury later down the line.

That minor injury might be enough to keep Prescott out of the preseason altogether. After coming off a lost season and an early injury in training camp, the Cowboys will see little reason to risk Prescott's health in games that do not matter when it comes to playoff seeding.

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp

If that is the case, expect the Cowboys to start a little slow as Prescott knocks the rust off in the first few quarters of their Week 1 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Overall, the injury appears to be a slight tweak but it could have an effect on the Cowboys into Week 1.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha