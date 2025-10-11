Dak Prescott or Jayden Daniels or Daniel Jones Week 6 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Fantasy Football projection for QBs explored

Jayden Daniels and Dak Prescott have two differing goals in 2025. The former's is to build on a monstrous debut that saw the Washington Commanders reach the conference title game for the first time since the days of The Hogs, while the latter's is to return the team to their winning ways and also bring them to the conference title game for the first time since their 1990s dynasty.

Meanwhile, their former NFC East peer Daniel Jones is enjoying himself with the Indianapolis Colts, giving them a shocking 4-1 start and AFC South lead. Who among them will have the best performance in Week 6?

Dak Prescott vs. Jayden Daniels vs. Daniel Jones: Week 6 fantasy football preview

Dak Prescott

Green Bay Packers v Dallas Cowboys - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Prescott had a rather disastrous start to the season, tallying only 7.8 points in the Kickoff Game at the Philadelphia Eagles, but he has not looked back since, scoring double-digit points. Week 5 was his best showing yet, as he had 28.3 in a 37-22 romp at the New York Jets.

He may have a similarly easy time at the Carolina Panthers, who still lack a dominant pass rusher despite drafting Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen and are still looking for their ideal interior combination.

Jayden Daniels

Washington Commanders v Los Angeles Chargers - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

2025 has been a decline for Daniels, as he has missed two games with an injury and alternated wins and losses in the one he did start. His last one, a 27-10 win at the Chargers, was his worst in fantasy so far, as he had only 17.1 points, but he did score 20.1 and 19.7 in the other two - a testament to his high quality of play.

His next game is against the Chicago Bears in a rematch of the "Miracle at Maryland". That team, which has finally found its winning ways, has a pair of serviceable pass rushers in Montez Sweat and Dayo Odeyingbo, both of whom could pose a threat.

Daniel Jones

NFL: OCT 05 Raiders at Colts - Source: Getty

Despite leading the Colts to a win in their first three games, Jones saw his fantasy haul decrease each time. After starting with 29.5 against the Dolphins, he fell to 22.8 against the Broncos, then 15.8 at the Titans.

He finally hit his nadir with a 12.4 at the Rams, but he managed to rebound with 16.7 in a rout of the Raiders. Against the Cardinals, he is expected to be at best serviceable against a team with only one proven pass-rusher in Josh Sweat.

Dak Prescott vs. Jayden Daniels vs. Daniel Jones: Week 6 final verdict

Sportskeeda's Start/Sit Optimizer likes Jayden Daniels the best here, even though he has the lowest projected passing yardage of his peers. It can be attributed to his rushing yardage.

Besides, he is on a still-good team that has Super Bowl aspirations despite a rejigged roster. Meanwhile, Dak Prescott is still struggling to regain his momentum, and Daniel Jones must first exorcise the memories from when he was a Giant to truly gain the respect of his new team's fanbase.

