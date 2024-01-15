Dak Prescott replacements: 5 QBs Cowboys should consider after shocking exit from playoffs vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys once again flamed out in the postseason in epic fashion, and Dak Prescott struggled. After a nice regular season got them a number two seed and a home playoff game, the team shrunk in the playoffs and got blown out by the Green Bay Packers. Calls for Prescott's job have ensued. If the team decides to hear those calls, they could move on from the Pro Bowler and there are a few options they might find intriguing.

QBs the Cowboys can move on from Dak Prescott for

5) Zach Wilson

Could the Cowboys go for Zach Wilson?

Zach Wilson is much younger than Dak Prescott. He'd also be very cheap to trade for. If he can't succeed with the Cowboys offensive line and weapons as well as their top notch playcalling, then he's just doomed to be a bust, but it's a move the Cowboys should consider so that they can afford to add even more talent to the team rather than pay Prescott $50 million.

4) Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett could replace Dak Prescott

In the same sense, Kenny Pickett would be a very cheap option to replace Prescott with. He might be a little more expensive than Wilson would be, but he's also probably a little bit better. The same logic applies here and he's got one more year of his rookie contract than Wilson, so if they're moving on from Prescott, the Cowboys might want to call the Pittsburgh Steelers.

3) Kirk Cousins

Could the Cowboys look at Kirk Cousins?

If the Cowboys want to stay with a proven veteran, then Kirk Cousins is the best option. Even though he's older and coming off of a major injury, he is statistically similar to Dak Prescott while costing less. This would keep the title window open for Dallas while simultaneously saving them a bit of money. He's a free agent, so it wouldn't cost any assets to bring him in.

2) Michael Penix Jr.

The Cowboys are drafting too high to get a franchise-changing QB in the NFL Draft, but they could get one of the other options, like Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy or Michael Penix Jr., and Penix is the best of the bunch there. It might require a slight trade up, but they could draft him either as the immediate replacement or as a succession plan for Prescott when they do decide to move on from him.

1) Justin Fields

Presuming the Chicago Bears decide to take a rookie in the NFL Draft, they will be moving on from Justin Fields. That makes him arguably the most desirable QB out there. He'd cost, but he's young and on a rookie deal. He can play with good weapons, which Dallas has. This would give the Cowboys some financial flexibility to go all in on 2024 and if it fails, then they can reset in the draft after that.