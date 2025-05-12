Dak Prescott's record vs. Eagles: How has Cowboys QB fared against Philadelphia?

The Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles have arguably the biggest rivalry in the National Football League. The two teams are in the same NFC East division, meaning they play each other two times each season, they have some of the most passionate fanbases in the entire league, and the franchises both have a long history of success.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has struggled in the playoffs to this point in his career, however, there is no doubting how dominant the QB has been against the rival Eagles throughout his career.

Dak Prescott's history against the Philadelphia Eagles

Prescott has played against the Eagles 13 times in his career to this point. Of those 13 games, seven of them saw Prescott and the Cowboys as the home team in the contest. Although some fans may have expected Prescott to have faced off against the Eagles more than 13 times throughout his career, it is important to note that the Dallas QB has a long injury history which has seen him miss portions of his career to this point.

His first game against the Eagles was back in October of 2016, when the Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia franchise by a score of 29-23. In that game, Prescott had 287 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and one interception in the win.

Fast forward to Prescott's most recent matchup against the Eagles, and it was another win for the Dallas QB. He had 271 passing yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions in a 33-13 win in December 2023.

Dak Prescott's home record against the Eagles

Prescott holds an impressive 6-1 record against the Eagles at home and has performed solid in those contests. He has averaged 283.1 passing yards per contest, has 14 passing tocuhdowns, and eight interceptions.

Although the individual turnover tallies are quite high, Dallas has taken care of business at home against the Eagles since Prescott came into the league.

Dak Prescott's away record against the Eagles

Prescott has been impressive individually while at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, however, his team only has a record of 3-3 while being the road team against the Eagles. During that span, he averaged 236.7 passing yards per game, had 10 passing touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

Prescott will hope that his success in Philly continues in 2025, as it was announced on Monday that the Cowboys would open up the new season away against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 4, 2025.

