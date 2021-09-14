Dak Prescott shoots Tom Brady a friendly warning post-Week 1 matchup

Dak Prescott gives Tom Brady a friendly warning for the season after Week 1 loss

The 2021 NFL season kicked off with quite the match on Thursday night between Dak Prescott's Dallas Cowboys and Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Between Tom Brady and Dak Prescott, they combined for over 100 passing attempts in the game, with Prescott having a near-perfect game with 403 yards and three TDs. However, a ton of yardage and passing attempts wasn't the only thing the two QBs shared.

Dak Prescott and Tom Brady put on a show, throwing for a combined 782 yards and seven touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/VoPk4DnTNp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2021

During NFL games, NFL Films has mics all over the field, including on some coaches and players. During the post-game handshake/meeting with Dak Prescott and Tom Brady on the field, NFL Films recorded some friendly, yet competitive banter from Dak to Brady.

Their exchange on the field was fairly common, with both men complimenting the other on playing great and Tom Brady telling Dak Prescott he was looking great out there after having lingering injuries throughout the offseason. Dak Prescott added something else before the two went their separate ways.

"We'll see y'all again. Trust me."

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott to Tom Brady postgame Thursday: “We’ll see y’all again. Trust me.” Via @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/7A0GQV9GnE — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 13, 2021

Dak Prescott was letting it be known that his team wasn't done after losing the season-opener and that they will look to see the Buccaneers and Tom Brady at some point during the playoffs. If Dak Prescott and the Cowboys can play as well as they did against Tampa Bay and their defense is able to clean up the act a bit, there is no reason these two teams shouldn't at least meet in the Divisional Round or even the NFC Championship game. After playing each other once already this season and having a feel for how the game should go, we could get an even more exciting down-to-the-wire game in the playoffs.

Edited by Henno van Deventer