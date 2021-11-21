Why Dak Prescott vs Patrick Mahomes is the only matchup that matters in Cowboys vs Chiefs game

Dak Prescott and Patrick Mahomes are set to battle this Sunday when the Dallas Cowboys travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

More important than the record that either team can achieve, or which defense does better, the battle of this game comes down to which quarterback is going to outduel the other. This game could truly decide a potential Super Bowl matchup.

Prescott was drafted in 2016, while Mahomes was drafted in 2017. The game could pose as a measuring stick to see if Mahomes and Prescott are ahead of one another in their given careers.

Which is the better quarterback: Dak Prescott or Patrick Mahomes?

Dak Prescott is likely a lock to win Comeback Player of the Year after he suffered a pedal ankle fracture in Week 5 of last season.

Mahomes hasn't gone through a severe injury like that, but he was throwing the most interceptions in the league at one point this season. The growing concern in the league was that Mahomes had finally been "figured out."

Both quarterbacks have shared their type of adversity on the field, especially as of late, so this season they will see how they both rise above their adversity.

Mahomes and Prescott are the kind of old-school gunslingers that helped build the NFL. They are both the Dan Marino and Troy Aikman of our generation, and seeing how these two have also altered the game is something special.

NFL @NFL



Are



📺 :

📱 : NFL app The two QBs with the most 400+ passing yard games since 2018.Are @PatrickMahomes and @Dak going to put on a show on Sunday 🍿 #DallasCowboys | CheifsKingdom📺 : #DALvsKC -- Sunday 4:25pm ET on FOX📱 : NFL app The two QBs with the most 400+ passing yard games since 2018.Are @PatrickMahomes and @Dak going to put on a show on Sunday 🍿 #DallasCowboys | CheifsKingdom📺 : #DALvsKC -- Sunday 4:25pm ET on FOX📱 : NFL app https://t.co/spUKEgFiUK

Patrick Mahomes has 25 passing TDs and Prescott is a bit behind with 20. They have very similar passing stats other than that. Mahomes is currently pulling in 294.0 yards per game while Prescott is close by with 292.6 yards per game. Mahomes has an overall QBR of 58.4 and Prescott's is 59.0. From a stat point of view, the pair are similar in many categories right now. It's hard to say which QB is winning in that regard.

Prescott and the Cowboys are 7-2, while the Chiefs are 6-4. Prescott has arguably had more success than Mahomes this season with his overall team playing much better football. Both teams are in first place in their divisions and looking for a big win against the other.

The last time the Chiefs played the Cowboys was in 2017, but Mahomes was not the starter just yet. He sat behind Alex Smith and learned, which greatly benefited him. Mahomes took over as a starter in 2018 and delivered one of the most historic seasons in history.

Prescott took over control at the start of the 2016 season and played some fantastic football, leading the Cowboys to the playoffs in his first season. The Cowboys went 13-3 during that season and lost to the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mahomes has helped take the Chiefs to the playoffs since the 2017 season. The Chiefs have also appeared in the 2019/2020 and 200/2021 Super Bowl. The Chiefs would go on to win the Super Bowl in the 2019 season but were dismantled the following year by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

NFL @NFL



Who will have the #CompetitiveEdge? The QB battle to watch on Sunday: Dak Prescott vs. Patrick MahomesWho will have the @RocketMortgage The QB battle to watch on Sunday: Dak Prescott vs. Patrick MahomesWho will have the @RocketMortgage #CompetitiveEdge?

Prescott has unfortunately only taken the Cowboys to the playoffs in the 2016 and 2017 seasons. They have not been able to reach the Super Bowl under Prescott's leadership.

Mahomes and Prescott have had similar journeys in their careers thus far and are looking to once again take their teams to the playoffs this season. Should the Cowboys and Chiefs make it to the Super Bowl, the scales could be tipped in favor of the Chiefs due to Mahomes' deeper playoff appearances.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The quarterback battle could be one for the ages, and a win for either Prescott or Mahomes will showcase where each team stands in the 2021 season.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar