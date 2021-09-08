Will Dak Prescott play in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season?

After suffering a horrendous compound fracture last year, Dak Prescott is back. The Cowboys quarterback has endured a grueling recovery period. Still, it will all be worth it when Prescott takes the field against the Buccaneers.

Understandably, all eyes are on the Bucs. However, the return of Prescott is a huge story. The Mississippi alum is determined to recapture last season's form. Prescott played the best football of his career as he announced himself as an elite NFL quarterback.

Despite playing five games, Prescott threw for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns. That level of play even inserted him into the MVP conversation. The Cowboys leader is aiming for a fast start in 2021.

In an interview with The Athletic (subscription required), Prescott outlined his targets for the early phases of the season:

"I plan to come out starting fast. As I've said before; I don't necessarily want the numbers that I had that early because we weren't winning games, and we weren't competitive early."

Concerns about Prescott's injury and overall health have filled the Dallas newspapers. News of an MRI scan in August for a shoulder ailment caused worry amongst Cowboys fans. The Cowboys attempted to allay those fears by saying it was just a precaution.

It's not a setback.

And it's not a reason to worry.

Nonetheless, it was a genuine concern. Prescott missed training camp time due to the injury. Add that to the possible mental scarring of the ankle, and Prescott may not play at 100% throughout the season.

What is the Week 1 status of Dak Prescott?

There were murmurs that Prescott may miss the Week 1 opener, but the Cowboys listed Prescott as a full participant on Monday's practice report.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances between now and game day, Prescott will start against the Buccaneers. His Week 1 status is active, practicing, and he will make his comeback against the reigning Superbowl champions.

Whether Prescott will have to manage his various niggles during the game is uncertain. However, after missing nearly an entire season, Prescott is fiercely determined to kickstart his career in 2021. The quarterback is in his prime, and he won't wish to miss more games.

