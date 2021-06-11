Dallas Cowboys 2021 preseason schedule as Prescott and co aim high

All but two NFL teams are relishing the fact that they only need to play three preseason games this year. However, the Dallas Cowboys are one of two teams with four preseason games scheduled for 2021.

It remains to be seen if the extra game will serve to help or harm the team in 2021. Here is a breakdown of each game the Cowboys will play before it gets real in Week 1. These times were provided by FBschedules.

Dallas Cowboys game times

Thursday, August 5, at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:00 PM ET (FOX)

The Dallas Cowboys will play in the very first game of the 2021 season. They will face the Pittsburgh Steelers in their building. Don't expect to see Dak Prescott or Ben Roethlisberger feature, though.

Both coaches are likely to use their top players as little as possible in an effort to avoid injuries before the regular season starts. Therefore, this will likely be a battle between a mix of Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci against a mix of Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins.

Friday, August 13, at Arizona Cardinals, 10:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

Typically, starters will get a series or two in what is usually their first preseason game to work on their flow. After that, the backups come in and finish the game off. Therefore, expect the Dallas Cowboys to trot out Garrett Gilbert or Ben DiNucci to take on Colt McCoy for the majority of the game.

Saturday, August 21, Houston Texans, 8:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

This game is expected to see more than a full half of action from the Dallas Cowboys' starters. This will be their opportunity to work on what did not work the previous week. In addition, they will be able to work on the two-minute drill. Around the middle of the third quarter is when the backups will come in and finish the game.

Dak Prescott will take on Tyrod Taylor for the majority of the game. Once this is done, the battle will be between Garrett Gilbert or Ben DiNucci, and Davis Mills.

Sunday, August 29, Jacksonville Jaguars, 1:00 PM ET (Local/NFLN)

While the starters for the Dallas Cowboys have been getting more and more action up to this point, they will likely not see the field in this game in order to remain healthy for Week 1. Therefore, this will be a battle between Gardner Minshew II and Ben DiNucci or Garrett Gilbert.

Gardner Minshew

Lastly, this will be the last chance for any Dallas Cowboys player in the bubble to make the team.

