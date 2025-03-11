Dallas Cowboys 2025 free agency tracker: Latest on Javonte Williams, C.J. Goodwin and more

The Dallas Cowboys have an important offseason ahead of them. The Cowboys missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020, and it came after Jerry Jones famously spoke about going all in.

With the 2025 free agency period ongoing, let's look at the moves made by America's team.

Dallas Cowboys free agency tracker 2025

1. RB Javonte Williams (1 year, $3 million)

Javonte Williams joins the Dallas Cowboys after spending the first four years of his professional football career with the Denver Broncos. Williams has been a backup since he got drafted out of North Carolina, and it's likely that he'll continue in that capacity for the Cowboys.

Expect Jerry Jones to draft a running back in the loaded 2025 draft class. Ashton Jeanty remains a prime candidate for the RB1 slot in Dallas for the 2025/26 season.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 free agency re-signings

1. CB C.J. Goodwin (1 year, $1.42 million)

C.J. Goodwin will return to the Cowboys for the 2025 regular season. Goodwin has spent the past seven years in Dallas.

He'll return as a depth piece on an oft-injured cornerback room. Expect him to backup All-Pro caliber CBs Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland.

2. DT Osa Odighizuwa (4 years, $80 million)

The Dallas Cowboys are retaining star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa on a bumper four year, $80 million deal. Odighizuwa spent the first four years of his career in Dallas.

The UCLA Bruins product hasn't missed a game in the past three seasons. He's a key part of the Cowboys' defensive identity, and will remain on the roster for the foreseeable future.

3. S Markquese Bell (3 years, $12 million)

The Cowboys are retaining safety Markquese Bell. Bell will stay on the franchise on a team friendly deal for the next three years.

The veteran safety has spent the past three years in Dallas. He'll hope for better luck with injuries moving forward.

4. LS Trent Sieg (3 years, $4.45 million)

The Cowboys are bringing back veteran long snapper Trent Sieg. Sieg has been with the Cowboys since 2023, and will remain on the team's roster.

The former Raiders LS has signed a three year, $4.45 million deal to remain with Jerry Jones' side.

