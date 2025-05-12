Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL schedule leaks, rumors tracker: All we know about Brian Schottenheimer & Co.'s opponents this season

The Dallas Cowboys will have a new head coach for the 2025 NFL season. Former assistant coach Brian Schottenheimer will guide Jerry Jones' side on a playoff quest in the 2025-26 campaign.

The Cowboys are fresh off a disappointing 2024 campaign, missing out on the playoffs for the first time since 2020. America's team will look to return to the postseason as soon as possible.

With that in mind, let's look at the Cowboys' schedule leaks and rumors in preparation for a pivotal year.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL schedule tracker

According to NFL.com, the Cowboys will start their regular season against the Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champions.

The game will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia at 8:20 p.m. ET on September 4. This will be the first time the Cowboys have faced off against the Eagles in September since 2021 and the first Week 1 matchup between the famous foes since 2000.

Aside from the Eagles game, no other matchup date is set in stone. However, here's a look at the Cowboys' opponents for the 2025 season:

Home:

Arizona Cardinals

Green Bay Packers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Minnesota Vikings

New York Giants

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

Away:

Carolina Panthers

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants

New York Jets

Philadelphia Eagles

Washington Commanders

What are the Cowboys' Super Bowl LX odds?

The Cowboys haven't won the Super Bowl since the 1990s, when a Troy Aikman-led side became one of the most dominant teams in professional football. The franchise has since ensured numerous disappointing postseason exits and hasn't even made an NFC championship game since 1995.

The Cowboys went 7-10 in the 2024 regular season. The franchise missed Dak Prescott in the business end of the season, CeeDee Lamb for the last two games, and Micah Parsons, who was hampered by injury.

The Cowboys have since regrouped and will look to make another effort to reach the big game. However, they'll have their work cut out.

According to ESPN, the Cowboys have 50-1 odds of winning the next Vince Lombardi Trophy, less than the odds of more than half of the league.

Jerry Jones hopes his coaching hire inspires and takes America's team to the upper echelon of American football.

