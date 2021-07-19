Dallas Cowboys: 3 NFL players the team could build around in 2021

The Dallas Cowboys have not won a Super Bowl since they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 29, 1996 at Sun Devil Stadium in Arizona. A total of 25 years later, the franchise is hoping to start a new era of success with an exciting young roster.

After a disastrous campaign due to injuries and inconsistent play, the Cowboys enter the upcoming regular season as the favorites to win their division and challenge for a Super Bowl berth.

Which players can be the cornerstones for the Dallas Cowboys?

The Cowboys had a relatively quiet offseason apart from signing franchise quarterback Dak Prescott to a massive contract (more on that shortly).

So as the 2021 season approaches, which players will Cowboys owner Jerry Jones be looking at to lead the franchise to its first NFL championship in over 25 years?

Here’s a look at three players “America’s Team” can build around moving forward.

#1 - Dak Prescott

The Cowboys broke the bank to re-sign star quarterback Dak Prescott to a four-year $160 million contract this offseason. Jerry Jones and his front office believe Prescott is the guy to put the franchise on his back and lead them to another Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Prescott is about to turn 28 this month, so he still has years of productive, championship-winning seasons ahead of him. Entering his sixth year in the league, he has everything to play for now that he doesn’t have to worry about his contract situation.

Before he was injured last season, he was setting the NFL on fire and Cowboys fans will hope that he can rediscover that form in 2021. Prescott is positioned to be a Cowboys star today and long into the future.

#2 - Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys defense has struggled over the past few seasons. While the team has an exciting offense led by Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper and Ezekial Elliott, its defense has lacked star players.

Linebacker Micah Parsons, 22, could be the next great Cowboys defender. Parsons was drafted in the first round, 12th overall by Dallas, and has big shoes to fill.

Longtime defensive leader Sean Lee has retired, which leaves Parsons as his heir apparent. If the Cowboys are ever going to win another Super Bowl, they will need Parsons to become an elite player.

Last season, rookie wide receiver CeeDee Lamb showed glimpses of his star potential.

Despite the serious leg injury to Dak Prescott during the season, Lamb still managed to record 69 receptions for 935 yards and five touchdowns. Now that Prescott is back and healthy, the two could form one of the deadliest combinations on offense in the NFL.

At just 22, Lamb has the opportunity to go down in history as one of the greatest Cowboys receivers ever.

