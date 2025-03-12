Dallas Cowboys 3-round mock draft: Updated projections after Jerry Jones' lackluster start to free agency

The Dallas Cowboys have been relatively quiet during the 2025 NFL free agency period as they look to bounce back from a disappointing season. They have not made any splash moves, but have instead added supplementary pieces to their roster. They can continue in the upcoming draft, potentially with the following targets in the first three rounds.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 NFL mock draft for 3 rounds

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

#1 - Round 1, Pick 12: Luther Burden, WR, Missouri Tigers

One of the main focuses for the Dallas Cowboys during the offseason should be finding a reliable wide receiver to join CeeDee Lamb in their offense. They have struggled to get production from this position in recent years, so it wouldn't be surprising if they target one early in the 2025 NFL draft.

Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator predicts that they will use their 12th overall pick on Luther Burden, one of the top prospects this year. This would theoretically give them an elite duo and turn one of their weaknesses into a relative strength.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 44: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M Aggies

The Cowboys have a huge decision to make on Micah Parsons, who is reportedly seeking a massive contract extension ahead of the final year of his deal. Even if they extend him, they can benefit from improved depth on their edge, but if they move on from Parsons, it will become one of their biggest positional needs.

Shemar Stewart offers the elite upside to help them with this developing situation. Pairing him with Parsons would be an ideal scenario for their defense, but he also has the skill set to potentially develop into his direct replacement. Either way, drafting a pass rusher in the early rounds makes a ton of sense.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 76: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia Bulldogs

Dallas has been rebuilding its offense through the draft in recent years, but its guard position has become an immediate priority. Long-time superstar Zack Martin, one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history, announced his retirement this offseason.

Martin has been a staple of their blocking schemes for years, so replacing him will be crucial. Landing Dylan Fairchild in the third round could be a steal due to his elite upside and he could be available as guards aren't considered a premium position.

