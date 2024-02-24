Dallas Cowboys 7-round Mock Draft: Jerry Jones gets Dak Prescott more protectors in the pocket

The Dallas Cowboys ended another promising season in disappointment after a Wild Card Round exit against the Green Bay Packers. As they gear up for the 2024 NFL season, they got some financial relief after the league announced the salary cap at $255.4 million.

That means the Cowboys are only $9.9 million over the cap. While retaining a competitive roster is attainable with a smaller deficit, they could lose some key players in free agency. Therefore, they must address those potential departures through the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here’s how the Cowboys’ 2024 draft could unfold based on the positions that badly need improvement or reinforcements. Sportskeeda’s Mock Draft Simulator helped determine Dallas’ seven picks, excluding the fourth round.

Dallas Cowboys 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft - Day 1

Round 1, Pick 24: Jackson Powers-Johnson, OC, Oregon

Pro Bowler center Tyler Biadasz is a free agent and will attract much attention from other teams. They do have Brock Hoffman and Dakoda Shepley as backups, but they could use better options in their rotation.

Powers-Johnson is a 2023 Unanimous All-American after playing 13 games for the Oregon Ducks in his junior year. He also won the Rimington Trophy as the best center in college football. Picking him in the first round gives the Dallas Cowboys a lineman who can control the line of scrimmage and dictate how other offensive linemen must react in every snap.

Dallas Cowboys 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft - Day 2

Round 2, Pick 56: Junior Colson, LB, Michigan

While the Cowboys have Micah Parsons as a linebacker, he’s more of a pass rusher than a cover man. Take him away, and they only have four other linebackers: Damone Clark, Buddy Johnson, Markquese Bell, and Leighton Vander Esch.

The Dallas Cowboys can beef up their linebacker rotation by drafting Junior Colson, a two-time Second Team All-Big Ten member who won a National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines last season. Colson has the speed to be an adequate cover man, especially if he’s needed to cover more ground.

He is impressive in spying on the quarterback, allowing him to react to the ball quickly. Colson is the ideal linebacker for the Cowboys to cover the middle of the field. After all, he had 256 tackles in three seasons with the Wolverines.

Round 3, Pick 87: Will Shipley, RB, Clemson

The Cowboys finished 14th in rushing yards per game (112.9) last season. But despite that fairly impressive placing, Tony Pollard barely reached 1,000 yards (1,005), and Rico Dowdle was a distant second with 361 rushing yards. More importantly, they will be free agents once the 2024 calendar year starts.

Selecting Will Shipley with this pick allows the Dallas Cowboys to provide more balance to their offense. He averaged 916 yards and 10.3 touchdowns in three seasons at Clemson. The North Carolina native is a 2022 First Team All-American after tallying 1,182 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns.

While injuries during his junior season at Clemson could be a cause for concern, the Cowboys will benefit from Shipley’s speed and ability to burst through tight gaps using his narrow frame.

Dallas Cowboys 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft - Day 3

Round 5, Pick 173: Eric Gregory, DT, Arkansas

The Cowboys have five defensive tackles on their roster. However, Johnathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore could leave in free agency, leaving the team with Osa Odighizuwa, Mazi Smith, and Chauncey Gholston.

Gregory will be a great addition to the Dallas Cowboys because he uses his upper body strength to attract double teams or split them to pressure the quarterback. He’s also a solid run-blocker who uses great hand placement to fight offensive linemen.

Round 6, Pick 213: Woodi Washington, CB, Oklahoma

This season, Stephon Gilmore, Jourdan Lewis, and Noah Igbinoghene will be free agents. While their departure could allow Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland to line up on both sides as starters, they would need more cornerbacks to cover spread formations or empty backfield situations.

Woodi Washington is their guy on this pick because he is excellent at reading routes during zone coverages. The Dallas Cowboys will also get a defensive back who can match slot receivers step-by-step. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer can also use him as a blitzer to confuse opposing quarterbacks.

Round 7, Pick 231: Sione Vaki, S, Utah

Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema called Vaki “the most interesting player in the 2024 NFL Draft Class” because he played both ways for the Utah Utes. Aside from playing safety, he also lined up as a running back after injuries shortened their backfield options.

The Dallas Cowboys could use him as they see fit. But as a defender, Vaki can cover big receivers in man coverage and is reliable in zone schemes. He is a physical run-stopper, especially during sweeps or runs to the edges. Like Washington, he can be an effective blitzer at times.

Round 7, Pick 242: Logan Brown, OT, Kansas

Offensive tackles Chuma Edoga and Tyron Smith will be free agents, and the bidding war for Smith could be intense. If they both leave, the Dallas Cowboys can address the void by drafting Brown. While he played his senior season with the Jayhawks, it’s best to gauge his capability via his stint at Wisconsin.

While playing left or right tackle, Brown allowed three quarterback hurries, four quarterback hits, and zero sacks in 335 snaps. The Cowboys can take advantage of his impressive footwork and tenacity as a run blocker.