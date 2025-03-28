Dallas Cowboys 7-round mock draft: Updated projections for Brian Schottenheimer’s first season as team’s HC

The Dallas Cowboys will hope to bounce back from a disappointing 2024 season as they look ahead to the 2025 NFL draft, which is fast approaching. The Cowboys fired HC Mike McCarthy after a poor campaign which saw Dallas finish with a 7-10 record, good enough for third in the NFC East.

Much of the Cowboys' season was blighted by injury, with QB Dak Prescott and LB Micah Parsons both missing substantial time. To shake up the organization ahead of 2025, Jerry Jones replaced McCarthy with Brian Schottenheimer as the team's new head coach. They also let a host of names leave in free agency such as Rico Dowdle, Demarcus Lawrence and Brandin Cooks.

They did however resign DT Osa Odighizuwa to a four-year $80m contract as well as signing Dante Fowler Jr., Solomon Thomas and Javonte Williams, among others. Dallas also traded for CB Kaiir Elam and LB Kenneth Murray.

In the 2025 draft the Cowboys hold 10 total selections, including the 12th overall pick, which they hope will help galvanise the franchise.

Dallas Cowboys mock draft for 7 rounds in 2025

Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator - Dallas Cowboys

#1 - Round 1, Pick 12: Armand Membou, OT, Missouri

With the 12th overall pick, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Dallas Cowboys selecting OT Armand Membou out of Missouri.

With the news of future Hall of Fame OG Zack Martin announcing his retirement, there's a huge hole to fill on the Cowboys' offensive line, something which Membou will help with whether he sticks at tackle of kicks inside to guard.

#2 - Round 2, Pick 44: Emeka Egbuka, WR, Ohio State

Projected by most as a first-round prospect, Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka falls to round two to the Cowboys here. Egbuka would immediately become a starter in Dallas alongside superstar CeeDee Lamb, and the Cowboys need the depth after letting Brandin Cooks walk in free agency.

#3 - Round 3, Pick 76: Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina

NFL: Omarion Hampton at the Combine - Source: Imagn

Many projected drafts have the Cowboys selecting Boise State star RB Ashton Jeanty in round one, but the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simuator has Dallas grabbing NC State's Omarion Hampton in round three.

Hampton, who would likely start day one ahead of veterans Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders, had over 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns in each of his last two collegiate seasons.

#4 - Round 5, Pick 149: Bradyn Swinson, LB, LSU

Swinson only became a full-time starter for the LSU Tigers in his final season with them, but his excellent use of hands and his variation of pass-rush moves see him taken 149th overall here.

The Cowboys need help in the LB/ED room with Demarcus Lawrence, Chauncy Golston and Carl Lawson leaving this offseason. Their defense needs all the help it can get, with only the Carolina Panthers allowed more points than them in 2024.

#5 - Round 5, Pick 171: Will Howard, QB, Ohio State

Syndication: Will Howard - The Columbus Dispatch - Source: Imagn

With starting QB Dak Prescott the talk of trade talks to the Cleveland Browns in recent days, the Cowboys pull the trigger on Ohio State QB Will Howard 171st overall.

Even if Prescott stays in Dallas, which he's likely to do so given his massive contract, his injury record could mean substantial playing time for Howard early, and he'd be reunited with his OSU wide receiver in Emeka Egbuka in this mock draft.

#6 - Round 5, Pick 174: Chris Paul Jr., OLB, Mississippi

As mentioned above, the Cowboys need all the help they can get on the defensive side of the ball, so Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator has them taking Chris Paul Jr. out of Ole Miss with their third fifth-round selection.

Paul was one of only three FBS linebackers to post 78.0-plus grades in run-defense, coverage and as a pass-rusher in PFF's grading system.

#7 - Round 6, Pick 204: Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech

NFL: Aeneas Peebles at the Combine - Source: Imagn

After moving from Duke to Virginia Tech, Aeneas Peebles became one of the best interior defenders in college football in 2024. Peebles impressed many with his finesse moves on his way to earning an 87.1 PFF grade, seventh-best amongst all DTs.

Some might be put off by his measurables with Peebles' height, weight and arm-length are all sub-10th percentile, but his high intensity play on the field should see him make a roster as a rotational piece.

#8 - Round 6, Pick 211: Luke Kandra, OG, Cincinnati

With Zack Martin's retirement, the Dallas Cowboys look to solidify their offensive line for the future with the selection of Cincinnati OG Luke Kandra. Kandra was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2024 and was named a team captain, starting all 12 games at RG - the same position as Martin played in the NFL.

#9 - Round 7, Pick 239: Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Mississippi

NCAA Football: Antwane Wells Jr. - Georgia at Mississippi - Source: Imagn

Antwane Wells Jr. had his best collegiate season back in 2021 when he topped 1,200 yards and 15 TDs whilst at James Maddison. Since then, he's struggled to be productive, but his frame and tough running after the catch are worth taking a punt on in the latter stages of the draft.

#10 - Round 7, Pick 247: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

NFL: Tahj Brooks at the Combine - Source: Imagn

With their final pick of the 2025 NFL draft, the Sportskeeda NFL Mock Draft Simulator has the Cowboys taking Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks.

Despite already picking up Omarion Hampton, the Cowboys double down at the running back position with the Texas native. Brooks had over 1,500 rushing yards in each of his last two college seasons, including an excellent 2024 campaign that saw him find the end zone on 18 occasions.

