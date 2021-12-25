Amari Cooper's recent statement signals more trouble brewing in Cowboys camp

The Dallas Cowboys are currently 10-4 and have risen to take the second spot in the NFC playoff race. After starting the season 6-1, they dropped three of their next four games, but the team hasn't lost since. However, there are indications that things may not be going as smoothly as a 10-4 team would like.

The Cowboys are littered with offensive talent. Quarterback Dak Prescott leads the charge with two viable running backs behind him in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Dalton Schultz has been a find at the tight end position.

And then there are the world-class wide receivers. One of those wide receivers is Amari Cooper, who the Cowboys acquired from the Raiders a few years ago to serve as their number one receiver.

They drafted Michael Gallup out of Colorado State in the third-round of the 2018 NFL draft to pair with Cooper.

The 2020 NFL Draft brought Cowboys star college receiver CeeDee Lamb out of the University of Oklahoma.

Lamb was arguably considered the best receiver in the draft and has lived up to that billing so far with his time in the league with the Cowboys.

But based on a recent comment from Amari Cooper, could the Cowboys have one too many mouths to feed on offense?

Is there trouble brewing for the Cowboys?

Amari Cooper is universally known as a quiet yet productive receiver. His time with Nick Saban as the star receiver at the University of Alabama is the stuff of legends.

Perhaps, this is why his recent comments have taken many by surprise. During an interview with 105.3 The Fan, Cooper was asked about the Cowboys' recent struggles on offense and whether it bothered him.

Here's some of what he had to say:

Jon Machota @jonmachota Amari Cooper would like more opportunities to get the ball. “But that’s not something I can really control. I do think there’s a benefit in me getting the ball in those important situations, like red zone, 3rd down, because I know what I’m gonna do. I’m just going to stay ready.” Amari Cooper would like more opportunities to get the ball. “But that’s not something I can really control. I do think there’s a benefit in me getting the ball in those important situations, like red zone, 3rd down, because I know what I’m gonna do. I’m just going to stay ready.” https://t.co/6kaj0CAIi6

"I gotta be honest; it actually does. Because, yeah, we’re winning, but the defense is playing a huge part in that. We’re not really as explosive as we should be. We’re not converting a lot of their turnovers into touchdowns. A lot of them are field goals."

Cooper continued to voice his grievances,

"And I feel like I could be a huge part of that, so that’s what frustrates me … I think I can do more in the red zone if I get some targets. I can do more on third down if I get the targets. To help the offense be what we need to be, I think I can definitely help change that."

"But that’s not something I can really control. I do think there’s a benefit in me getting the ball in those important situations, like red zone, 3rd down, because I know what I’m gonna do. I’m just going to stay ready."

For the season, Amari Cooper currently has 53 catches for 683 yards and six touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb has 70 catches for 940 yards and six touchdowns. However, Lamb has dropped several key passes in games this year, but the team has addressed the issue.

He has eight drops which leads the NFC, and Lamb knows he needs to play better. These were his words, following the recent game against the New York Giants where he had three costly drops, despite winning the game.

Jon Machota @jonmachota CeeDee Lamb on his drops against the Giants last Sunday: “Just dropped balls. No excuses. I just got to focus up, focus on the ball, focusing on the small details of the game. Get back to square one, catching the ball. … I’m not even going to blame it on the sun, that’s me.” CeeDee Lamb on his drops against the Giants last Sunday: “Just dropped balls. No excuses. I just got to focus up, focus on the ball, focusing on the small details of the game. Get back to square one, catching the ball. … I’m not even going to blame it on the sun, that’s me.” https://t.co/eQCiWMPQVG

"Just dropped balls. No excuses. I just got to focus up, focus on the ball, focusing on the small details of the game. Get back to square one, catching the ball. … I’m not even going to blame it on the sun, that’s me."

Stay tuned as the Cowboys tangle with the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday in an all-important NFC matchup.

