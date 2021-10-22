Dallas Cowboys are America's most-hated NFL team, per new report

The Dallas Cowboys are known as America's Team. In a new study, they are instead America's "Most-Hated" Team.

The research was gathered via Twitter posts for a study done by BetOnline.ag and found that the Cowboys were the most-hated team in eight states within the United States.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Green Bay Packers tied for second.

So why are the Cowboys drawing so much angst from fans?

Cowboys are America's most-hated NFL team

Fans of the three NFC East teams aside from the Cowboys surely love seeing Dallas fall not just in divisional games, but in general. And the hate goes beyond the fans of those teams. NFL fans around the country are likely sick of hearing the Cowboys as "America's Team."

StatMuse @statmuse Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level.73.1%

1,813 YDS

16 TDThe Cowboys have won 5 in a row. Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level.73.1%

1,813 YDS

16 TDThe Cowboys have won 5 in a row. https://t.co/JJzcHs9Lw0

The franchise has not won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season and has been average pretty much at its best since then. So while other top teams are rising and falling, the Cowboys remain in the national spotlight and thus draw the ire of so many around America.

Staying in the spotlight is the name of the game for the Cowboys and this is thanks to owner Jerry Jones and his amazing ability to market his team. The Cowboys are frequently in primetime and get a prime Thanksgiving Day slot every single season.

If the same exact organization played in Buffalo, for example, the attention would not be anywhere near the same as it is in Dallas.

The Cowboys are only going to draw more hate this season after a 5-1 start. The hot start has the team being talked about nonstop on national programs and that will continue to be the case even if they start losing.

The Cowboys typically dominate the headlines and the news cycles and that is the way it has been for decades.

Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots

The study conducted in this instance used Twitter data tagged to certain geographic locations. If someone wanted to go a step further and interview people in a study, the Cowboys hate would likely only grow.

How good is Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in overtime? Since at least 1994, he is the only NFL player to never throw an overtime incompletion in his career. Prescott is 18-of-18 for 214 yards and three TDs after regulation with a 155.8 QB rating. (Min. six attempts)

All Dak Prescott and his Cowboys can do is ignore all the outside noise. They are off to a fantastic start and if the hate gets louder, it can ultimately be used as motivation.

And when it comes to fans of the other three NFC East teams, they may be lashing out because of the shortcomings of their own favorite team.

