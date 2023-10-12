Dallas Cowboys defense Fantasy Outlook: Is America’s team worth trusting after 42-10 loss vs 49ers

It took one game for the Dallas Cowboys' defense to crumble. After giving up just 29 points in their first four games, they surrendered 42 points to their nemesis, the San Francisco 49ers. That’s six touchdowns given while forcing only one turnover.

The Cowboys failed to contain the Niners' offense as Brock Purdy threw for four touchdowns (three to George Kittle) and zero interceptions. After that performance, can Dan Quinn’s crew regain the swagger that made them a dependable fantasy football option in 2023?

Dallas Cowboys' defense took a nosedive in Week 5

The Week 5 Cowboys-49ers showdown was billed as a seismic NFC showdown. Through Week 4, it looked like the Dallas Cowboys defense could contain San Francisco’s dynamic offense that featured Purdy, Kittle, Christian McCaffrey, and Deebo Samuel.

Unfortunately, the Cowboys didn’t know what hit them. They only had one sack and two quarterback hits on Purdy. Dallas’ defense also allowed 25 first downs and 421 total yards. It’s a nightmarish performance for a unit that hasn’t surrendered more than 16 points in a game.

The Cowboys’ fantasy stock took a nosedive after that 32-point beatdown. NFL Fantasy Research revealed that from 27 points in their Week 4 win over the New England Patriots, they had -1 against the 49ers. Yes, that’s not a misprint; it’s negative one point.

Despite that disaster, Dallas can still re-establish their winning ways. After all, they are still fifth in total yards allowed and seventh in points allowed per game through Week 5. But their upcoming games might make it difficult for them to regain their dominant form.

The Dallas Cowboys' defense will struggle a bit longer

The Cowboys' defense would rather forget their Week 5 disaster. While they’ll go back to the drawing board, their three upcoming games won’t be easy.

They will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Los Angeles’ AFC team is ranked fifth in total yards (388.8) and seventh in points (27.5) per game. Justin Herbert could also carve the Dallas Cowboys defense apart without Trevon Diggs.

After visiting the Chargers, they will return home to battle against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 8. Matthew Stafford gets a boost as Cooper Kupp returns, lining up with sensational rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua. The Rams are eighth in total yards and fifth in passing yards per game.

If the Cowboys can survive those high-powered offenses, the Philadelphia Eagles will host them in Week 9. The Eagles are second in total yards and rushing yards per game. They are also tenth in passing yards allowed and fifth in scoring per game.

That three-game stretch doesn’t bode well for the Dallas Cowboys defense. Therefore, finding another option for your fantasy football team is best. Other teams might be better positioned to surrender fewer points and yards.