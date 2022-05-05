Dallas Cowboys Draft picks 2022: Who did the Cowboys pick? Full list of selections

The Dallas Cowboys had a quiet offseason. Many in the media criticized the Cowboys for their lack of activity. They had the opportunity in the draft to address the weaknesses in their roster.

Dallas selected the following players in the 2022 NFL Draft:

Round 1: No. 24 – Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

Round 2: No. 56 – Sam Williams, LB, Ole Miss

Round 3: No. 88 – Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

Round 4: No. 129 – Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin

Round 5: No. 155 – Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota

Round 5: No. 167 – DaRon Bland, CB, Fresno State

Round 5: No. 176 – Damone Clark, LB, LSU

Round 5: No. 178 – John Ridgeway, DT, Arkansas

Round 6: No. 193 - Devin Harper, LB, Oklahoma State

Here is a look at the players' profiles.

#1 - Tyler Smith - OT

Playing with Tulsa, Tyler Smith made the first team all AAC in 2020 and the second team all AAC in 2021. The Dallas Cowboys chose him to fill in what is expected to be a changing offensive line with the guard a particular problem spot.

PFF College @PFF_College



93.9 run-blocking grade in 2021 (highest by an AAC Tackle EVER) The Dallas Cowboys pick Tulsa Tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall.93.9 run-blocking grade in 2021 (highest by an AAC Tackle EVER) The Dallas Cowboys pick Tulsa Tackle Tyler Smith at No. 24 overall.93.9 run-blocking grade in 2021 (highest by an AAC Tackle EVER) ☑️ https://t.co/X1f5mqLz8h

#2 - Sam Williams - LB

Sam Williams impressed with Ole Miss in 2021 and made the first team all SEC. He recorded 10.5 sacks this season and broke the record for the team. Much is expected of him.

#3 - Jalen Tolbert - WR

Coming out of South Alabama, Jalen Tolbert will be added to the wide receiving corps. The Cowboys have lost Amari Cooper, Malik Turner and Cedrick Wilson this season. Tolbert adds depth to a depleted position. He was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the year in 2021 and could be a breakout star.

Jon Machota @jonmachota New Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert: “I bring versatility. One of my strengths is high-pointing and catching the ball away from my body. I’m excited to continue to improve in every aspect as a wide receiver.” New Cowboys WR Jalen Tolbert: “I bring versatility. One of my strengths is high-pointing and catching the ball away from my body. I’m excited to continue to improve in every aspect as a wide receiver.”

#4 - Jake Ferguson - TE

Coming out of Wisconsin, Jake Ferguson made the first team all Big Ten in 2021. He had 46 passes for 450 yards and three touchdowns last year. He is versatile and good as a run blocker.

#5 - Matt Waletzko - OT

He is expected to be a backup but his potential is huge, quite literally. He is 6ft-8" and weighs 312 lbs. He will be a project player and that explains why the Cowboys chose him late in the draft.

#6 - DaRon Bland - CB

The cornerback position was not one of the most urgent needs for the Cowboys, but DaRon Bland acts as insurance should Kelvin Joseph's legal perils mount. Last season, he had two interceptions and five pass breakups with Fresno State.

#7 - Damone Clark - LB

A first-team All SEC pick, Damone Clark is expected to miss this season with a back injury. Perhaps that is why he was still available at this stage of the draft. But his potential means that he could be a big player in the future for the Cowboys.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Damone Clark @clark_damone #GodSpeed My setback was a blessing, I overcame what was sent to destroy me! I’ll be back sooner than you think, Stronger than ever! My setback was a blessing, I overcame what was sent to destroy me! I’ll be back sooner than you think, Stronger than ever! 😤 #GodSpeed https://t.co/j4g2LMKTay New Cowboys rookie LB Damone Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery. He has a long road ahead and isn’t expected to play in 2022. But Dallas is making a Day 3 investment on a player whose talent and character the team believes makes any risk worthwhile. twitter.com/clark_damone/s… New Cowboys rookie LB Damone Clark underwent spinal fusion surgery. He has a long road ahead and isn’t expected to play in 2022. But Dallas is making a Day 3 investment on a player whose talent and character the team believes makes any risk worthwhile. twitter.com/clark_damone/s…

#8 - John Ridgeway - DT

John Ridgeway has plenty of physicality and is great at stopping the run. He is the perfect fit for a team that was bullied in the playoffs by the 49ers.

#9 - Devin Harper - LB

He had 6 sacks last season and despite being picked at a later stage, he could be in line to start a few games this season.

The Cowboys' draft has been seen by some to be more reserved and cautious than usual. After a strong performance last season, finishing at the top of the NFC East with a 12-5 record, Dallas lost 23-17 in the wildcard round of the playoffs to the San Francisco 49ers.

With the level of talent Dallas currently have on both sides of the football, it's arguable a safe draft was the best policy.

