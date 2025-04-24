Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: Full list of Brian Schottenheimer's selections

The Dallas Cowboys finished 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs. The franchise got a new head coach in the offseason as Brian Schottenheimer will be Mike McCarthy's successor.

The Cowboys' roster has many holes, and Jerry Jones is under pressure to have a big draft. They have a total of 10 picks in the upcoming draft, and it will be fascinating to see which players the team will pick.

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025

Round 1, pick 12

Round 2, pick 12

Round 3, pick 12

Round 5, pick 12

Round 5, pick 38

Round 6, pick 28

Round 6, pick 35

Round 7, pick 1

Round 7, pick 23

Round 7, pick 31

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

