Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: Full list of Brian Schottenheimer's selections

The Dallas Cowboys finished 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs. The franchise got a new head coach in the offseason as Brian Schottenheimer will be Mike McCarthy's successor.
The Cowboys' roster has many holes, and Jerry Jones is under pressure to have a big draft. They have a total of 10 picks in the upcoming draft, and it will be fascinating to see which players the team will pick.
Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025
- Round 1, pick 12
- Round 2, pick 12
- Round 3, pick 12
- Round 5, pick 12
- Round 5, pick 38
- Round 6, pick 28
- Round 6, pick 35
- Round 7, pick 1
- Round 7, pick 23
- Round 7, pick 31
