  Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: Full list of Brian Schottenheimer's selections

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: Full list of Brian Schottenheimer's selections

By Abhimanyu Chaudhary
Modified Apr 24, 2025 22:20 GMT
Dallas Cowboys Introduce Brian Schottenheimer as New Head Coach - Source: Getty
Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: Full list of Brian Schottenheimer's selections

The Dallas Cowboys finished 7-10 last season and missed the playoffs. The franchise got a new head coach in the offseason as Brian Schottenheimer will be Mike McCarthy's successor.

The Cowboys' roster has many holes, and Jerry Jones is under pressure to have a big draft. They have a total of 10 picks in the upcoming draft, and it will be fascinating to see which players the team will pick.

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025

  • Round 1, pick 12
  • Round 2, pick 12
  • Round 3, pick 12
  • Round 5, pick 12
  • Round 5, pick 38
  • Round 6, pick 28
  • Round 6, pick 35
  • Round 7, pick 1
  • Round 7, pick 23
  • Round 7, pick 31

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Abhimanyu Chaudhary
