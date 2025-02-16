Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: Full list of Jerry Jones' team's selections

The Dallas Cowboys had a season to forget in 2024. They failed to make the playoffs for the first time in ages, and owner/general manager Jerry Jones' declaration of going "all in" came back to haunt him and his team.

Ad

Thus, the Cowboys have a lot to figure out ahead of the 2025 draft. They'll need to ace the draft, re-sign some key free agents and acquire a few players from other teams. With that in mind, let's look at the Cowboys' 2025 draft picks and their positional needs entering the new season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025

The Dallas Cowboys will have six picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Furthermore, they'll be allocated four compensatory draft selections due to losing backroom staff members to other teams. Thus, the Cowboys will have a total of 10 picks in April's draft.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

These are the Cowboys' current draft picks:

First round - No. 12 overall

Second round - No. 44 overall

Third round - No. 76 overall

Fifth round - No. 150 overall

Fifth round - No. 168 overall - compensatory

Fifth round - No. 170 overall - compensatory

Fifth round - No. 172 overall - compensatory

Fifth round - No. 174 overall - compensatory

Sixth round - No. 190 overall

Seventh round - No. 211 overall

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

What are the Dallas Cowboys' biggest positional needs ahead of the 2025 draft?

The Dallas Cowboys have three notable positional needs heading into the 2025 NFL draft. They are:

#1. Running back

Letting Tony Pollard walk and replacing him with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle was never the best of ideas. However, few would have predicted that the experiment would have flopped as spectacularly as it did in 2024.

Ad

Let's face it: The Dallas Cowboys need a star running back to get back to serious playoff contention. There are a number of high-upside RBs in this year's draft, but none screams Dallas Cowboys RB1 like Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty was the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up, and he looks tailor-made for America's team's offense. However, the Cowboys must either trade up or hope he's still available by pick No. 12.

#2. Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys have a top-three wideout in CeeDee Lamb, with the skillful route runner earning yet another Pro Bowl nod. However, Jerry Jones needs to get a younger pass catcher to take pressure off Lamb on the offense.

Ad

There are some top-notch pass catchers in April's draft, and the Cowboys should pick one of them on Day 2. Such will give Dak Prescott another passing option once he's back from injury.

#3. Offensive Lineman

Speaking of Dak Prescott, the perennial Pro Bowler isn't getting younger and needs more protection in the 2025 season. Jerry Jones can do that by drafting an elite offensive lineman.

A name that readily comes to mind is Texas Longhorns standout Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks can play guard and tackle, and his versatility will be an asset to Jones and the Cowboys.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.