Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025: Full list of Jerry Jones' team's selections

The Dallas Cowboys had a season to forget in 2024. They failed to make the playoffs for the first time in ages, and owner/general manager Jerry Jones' declaration of going "all in" came back to haunt him and his team.
Thus, the Cowboys have a lot to figure out ahead of the 2025 draft. They'll need to ace the draft, re-sign some key free agents and acquire a few players from other teams. With that in mind, let's look at the Cowboys' 2025 draft picks and their positional needs entering the new season.
Dallas Cowboys draft picks 2025
The Dallas Cowboys will have six picks in the 2025 NFL draft. Furthermore, they'll be allocated four compensatory draft selections due to losing backroom staff members to other teams. Thus, the Cowboys will have a total of 10 picks in April's draft.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
These are the Cowboys' current draft picks:
- First round - No. 12 overall
- Second round - No. 44 overall
- Third round - No. 76 overall
- Fifth round - No. 150 overall
- Fifth round - No. 168 overall - compensatory
- Fifth round - No. 170 overall - compensatory
- Fifth round - No. 172 overall - compensatory
- Fifth round - No. 174 overall - compensatory
- Sixth round - No. 190 overall
- Seventh round - No. 211 overall
What are the Dallas Cowboys' biggest positional needs ahead of the 2025 draft?
The Dallas Cowboys have three notable positional needs heading into the 2025 NFL draft. They are:
#1. Running back
Letting Tony Pollard walk and replacing him with Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle was never the best of ideas. However, few would have predicted that the experiment would have flopped as spectacularly as it did in 2024.
Let's face it: The Dallas Cowboys need a star running back to get back to serious playoff contention. There are a number of high-upside RBs in this year's draft, but none screams Dallas Cowboys RB1 like Ashton Jeanty.
Jeanty was the 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up, and he looks tailor-made for America's team's offense. However, the Cowboys must either trade up or hope he's still available by pick No. 12.
#2. Wide Receiver
The Dallas Cowboys have a top-three wideout in CeeDee Lamb, with the skillful route runner earning yet another Pro Bowl nod. However, Jerry Jones needs to get a younger pass catcher to take pressure off Lamb on the offense.
There are some top-notch pass catchers in April's draft, and the Cowboys should pick one of them on Day 2. Such will give Dak Prescott another passing option once he's back from injury.
#3. Offensive Lineman
Speaking of Dak Prescott, the perennial Pro Bowler isn't getting younger and needs more protection in the 2025 season. Jerry Jones can do that by drafting an elite offensive lineman.
A name that readily comes to mind is Texas Longhorns standout Kelvin Banks Jr. Banks can play guard and tackle, and his versatility will be an asset to Jones and the Cowboys.
Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.