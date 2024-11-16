Dallas Cowboys injury report: Latest on DaRon Bland, Zack Martin, Cooper Rush, and more for Week 11

The Dallas Cowboys will have another opportunity to snap that unwelcome run in Week 11. They have yet to win any of their four home games this season. The Cowboys will host the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Monday night, looking to snap their four-game losing streak.

The Cowboys have struggled this season, particularly at home, and it now appears like their situation will only worsen as starting quarterback Dak Prescott will miss the rest of the season due to a partial hamstring tear.

Cooper Rush, who had a horrendous first game against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, will start for the Cowboys on Monday.

Let's see who else the Cowboys might be missing on MNF vs Houston besides Prescott.

Cowboys injury report for Week 11

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys listed 18 players on their injury report. However, the organization received some encouraging news regarding a few of them on Friday.

Only five of the 18 players who were still listed as injured for Dallas on Friday did not practice: ILB Nick Vigil (foot), QB Dak Prescott (hamstring), RB Hunter Luepke (calf), CB DaRon Bland (foot) and CB Jourdan Lewis (neck).

G Chuma Edoga (toe), G Zack Martin (shoulder) and OL Tyler Smith (knee) were also limited in their practice involvements for Dallas on Friday.

DaRon Bland injury update

The Dallas Cowboys will likely not have star cornerback DaRon Bland available again this week against the Houston Texans.

Although Bland has made some progress in healing from a foot ailment that has kept him out since August, his chances of playing in the upcoming game appear slim given that he did not participate in practice on Thursday or Friday.

Bland will miss the rest of the 2024 regular season if the Cowboys haven't activated him by Nov. 21, when his 21-day practice window ends.

Zack Martin injury update

Despite battling injuries this season, Zack Martin has played in every Dallas Cowboys game.

Martin has been coping with a shoulder problem for around three weeks now. He did not participate in practice again on Thursday due to the injury, although his practice was limited on Friday.

Martin will probably still be able to play on Monday despite his injury since he usually gets the first day of practice off as a veteran rest day.

Cooper Rush injury update

QB Cooper Rush practiced fully on Thursday and Friday despite having a neck injury. He will start for the second straight game when the Texans come to town on Monday.

