Dallas Cowboys injury report after Week 5: Latest updates on Leighton Vander Esch, CJ Goodwin and more

The Dallas Cowboys defense suffered a big-time defeat in Week 5 to the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 42 - 10.

Despite sitting with a 3 - 2 after the loss to San Francisco, there are some health issues with the team after Week 5. This includes linebacker injuries to Leighton Vander Esch and cornerback CJ Goodwin. The team is already without All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs.

Below is the injury report for Dallas following their Week 5 game against San Francisco.

Dallas Cowboys Post-Week 5 Injury Update

Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch

Vander Esch possibly suffered a neck injury after running into teammate Micah Parsons in the fourth quarter of the game. Goodwin suffered a torn pectoral as wide receiver and special teams star KaVontae Tupin is dealing with a high ankle sprain.

Moreover, safety Donovan Wilson left the game with a leg injury that saw him being helped off the field. DaRon Bland and Jourdan Lewis suffered unspecified injuries in the second half of the Week 5 matchup.

Leighton Vander Esch injury update

Dallas Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch

Per The Athletic, Vander Esch could find himself on injured reserve as a result of that neck injury he suffered versus San Francisco on Sunday night. As a result, Vander Esch might remain unavailable for at least four weeks. Losing him for any extended period of time would be a major blow.

He's been on the field for almost 90 per cent of Dallas' defensive snaps so far in 2023. This would mean that Parsons could see a greater workload moving forward.

CJ Goodwin injury update

Dallas Cowboys DB/ST CJ Goodwin

Goodwin's torn pectoral that he suffered will end his 2023 season. This injury is a major hit to the Dallas' special teams unit as he's taken 66 per cent of the snaps there. He had one tackle on Sunday night ahead of his exit from the game. The 33-year-old had four tackles in total this season.

KaVontae Turpin injury update

Dallas Cowboys WR/ST KaVontae Turpin

Turpin and his high-ankle sprain could see the wideout out between four-six weeks, which is the typical timetable. He will have an MRI to confirm the injury and then the team should have a better idea as to how long he'll be out.

It seems he could be headed to injured reserve like Vander Esch. The Pro Bowl talent had five catches for 51 yards and six carries for 66 yards this season.