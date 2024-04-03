Dallas Cowboys mock draft: Best and worst-case scenarios for Jerry Jones in 2024 NFL Draft

Mike McCarthy kept his job as the Dallas Cowboys coach, but there's little security in his position heading into the 2024 NFL Draft.

Dallas have enjoyed three successive 12-win seasons, only to fail to win a playoff game in that time, suffering a disappointment each more painful than the previous one.

Such a failure won’t be tolerated by Jerry Jones again this term, but quite why he didn’t make a move for serial winner Bill Belichick remains a mystery.

The aim is to reach the Super Bowl, and the preparations start in earnest for the Cowboys in the 2024 NFL Draft. It was an even quieter than usual free-agency period for the team, who opted only to add Eric Kendricks to bolster a weakened linebacker position.

It wasn’t quite the ‘all-in’ mentality the Cowboys promised their fans after another dismal postseason defeat, yet there's hope that many of their issues, especially on the offensive line, can be rectified in the draft.

What's perhaps more worrying for Cowboys fans is how many talented players they’ve lost this offseason: Tyler Biadasz, Dante Fowler, Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith, Johnathan Hankins departed for new teams. Leighton Vander Esch also retired due to injury concerns.

Here’s a look at how the upcoming draft could go well for the Cowboys but also how it could be an unmitigated disaster leading to more pain.

Dallas Cowboys 2024 NFL mock draft scenarios

Cowboys mock draft: Best-case scenario

Cowboys projected top draft picks via Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

The Dallas Cowboys are able to have a quality draft, according to Sportskeeda’s 7-round Mock Draft Simulator, solving serious issues not only on the offensive line but across their roster.

With their first-round selection, JC Latham arrives from Alabama to replace Smith at OT, and he would be an immediate injection of quality at the position.

It’s perhaps unrealistic to expect the Cowboys to be able to get some of the more elite names in this class at this position, but Latham would be a day-one starter in a key position of need for McCarthy. Protecting Dak Prescott/Trey Lance is a must.

A running back isn’t as big a priority as a center, but in this scenario the Cowboys just can’t turn down Trey Benson out of Florda State. He’s young at 21 and knows where the end zone is; furthermore, he wouldn’t be required to take too many snaps, as the Cowboys run by committee effectively.

Zach Frazier is the answer at the vacant starting center position, but he isn’t a flawless prospect. Frazier has a great frame for power blocking, keeping the QB safe behind him, and that's a requirement in Dallas.

However, with Dallas focusing on the running game quite a lot, he's brilliantly talented at bulldozer blocks, pushing opposing linemen and creating gaps for a runner.

David Ugwoegbu and Marcus Harris add depth and solutions in problematic positions in defense, whilst Dwight McGlother is an option at cornerback, given his versatility and ability to push forward and perhaps even be a utility linebacker. He could be a steal with the final pick.

Sam Hartman falling this far is value Jones and Co. can’t pass up. With a decision needing to be made over Lance and Prescott in the next year, Hartman could be brought in as additional security in 2025, and that's one for the future.

Here’s how the draft class shook out in full:

· JC Latham, OT, Alabama

· Trey Benson, RB, Florida State

· Zach Frazier, OC, West Virginia

· David Ugwoegbu, LB, Houston

· Marcus Harris, DT, Auburn

· Sam Hartman, QB, Notre Dame

· Dwight McGlother, CB, Arkansas

Cowboys mock draft: Worst-case scenario

Cowboys worst-case scenario picks via Sportskeeda's Mock Draft Simulator

With Dallas needing individual talent rather than depth at this stage in their process, trading picks with Kansas City at #32 would dismay fans.

What would anger them even further would be ignoring offensive line needs to take Cooper DeJean, who admittedly is a stellar corner, but it’s not a position of round one priority.

Failing to take a player on the offensive line until Javon Foster out of Missouri with their fourth selection would be a huge problem. A lot of quality would be off the board by then, and there are concerns over Foster’s size.

Beaux Limmer at center again would be a drop in quality that the team just doesn’t need to entertain, given the depth of the class in the first two rounds.

Frank Gore Jr. has potential, but there are doubts about whether he would fit the Cowboys running style, as well as the committee style, which would limit his reps when he still needs to develop.

Here’s the list of players that the team is projected to select:

· Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa

· Adisa, Isaac, EDGE, Penn State

· McKinnley Jackson, DT, Texas A&M

· Javon Foster, OT, Missouri

· Beaux Limmer, OC, Arkansas

· Frank Gore Jr., RB, Southern Miss

· Jaylon Carlies, S, Missouri