Cowboys vs Giants prediction, odds and picks - October 10 | NFL season 2021-22

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are coming into this match on the back of a three-game win streak after dominating the previously undefeated Carolina Panthers.

For the Giants, coming off of their first win of the season in an overtime win over the New Orleans Saints, this division matchup is an enticing one.

Cowboys vs Giants Match Details

Fixture - Dallas Cowboys (3-1) vs New York Giants (1-3)

Date and Time - Sunday, Oct 10, 4:25 p.m. ET

Venue - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Cowboys vs Giants Betting Odds

Spreads

Cowboys: -7 (-108)

Giants: +7 (-112)

Moneyline

Cowboys: -310

Giants: +260

Totals

Cowboys: u53 (-110)

Giants: o53 (-110)

After their demolition of the Panthers, the Cowboys are overwhelming favorites heading into this divisional matchup.

The Cowboys have odds of -300 while the Giants are at +230 as the bookmakers clearly favor Dallas to extend their winning run to four games on Sunday.

Cowboys vs Giants Picks

It's hard to get past anything other than a Cowboys win on Sunday. Dak Prescott and the offense are rolling and the much maligned defensive lead's the NFL in takeaways, while Trevon Diggs leads the league in interceptions with five through four games.

After their stirring win in overtime against the Saints, the Giants will be in a confident mood heading into Jerry World on Sunday but the Cowboys should be too strong.

Cowboys vs Giants Key Injuries

Cowboys:

Amari Cooper WR (Questionable)

Michael Gallup WR (Out)

Keanu Neal LB (Probable)

Ty Nsekhe T (Questionable)

Carlos Watkins DT (Questionable)

Trevon Diggs CB (Probable)

Donovan Wilson S (Out)

Dorance Armstrong DE (Out)

Ezekiel Elliott RB (Questionable)

Randy Gregory DE (Questionable)

Giants:

Sterling Shepard WR (Out)

Darius Slayton WR (Out)

Ben Bredeson G (Out)

Jabrill Peppers S (Out)

C.J. Board KR/WR (Probable)

Kaden Smith TE (Questionable)

Andrew Thomas T (Questionable)

Leonard Williams DT (Questionable)

Cowboys vs Giants Head to Head

A rivalry that dates back to 1960, the Cowboys and Giants have met 118 times, with Dallas leading the head-to-head count 69-47 with two ties.

The Giants did, in fact, win their last meeting with the Cowboys, albeit without Dak Prescott by a score of 23-19. Prescott has a 7-2 record against the Giants in his career, and the visitors have not won at AT&T Stadium since 2016.

Cowboys vs Giants Prediction

Also Read

The Cowboys will be at home, and their only loss was to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a final second field goal. Dallas should win this game and take a stranglehold on the NFC East.

Final Predicted Score: Cowboys 34- Giants 20

Edited by LeRon Haire