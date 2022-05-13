×
WATCH: Stephen A. Smith gets absolutely destroyed by Cowboys in hilarious schedule release video 

The Dallas Cowboys used one of their biggest critics in their 2022 schedule release video. ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith makes fun of Dallas at every opportunity, especially on the ESPN show First Take. However, this time around, Smith had a bit of fun in the video.

Smith starred in the schedule release video produced by the Cowboys. The ESPN personality played himself and got into character. He started by tossing his typical wide variety of insults at the team. He also used some of his well-known quotes from First Take, including "Stay off the weed!"

However, team owner and general manager of the Cowboys Jerry Jones managed to turn the tables on Smith. Jones twisted Smith's words to where the personality was heard saying that Dallas would win the NFC East and the "2022 season championship."

The gag was executed perfectly by Dallas, and Smith hammed it up at the right level to make it all come together.

For Dallas, there have been a number of key losses this offseason. Offensive guard Connor Williams and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson signed with the Miami Dolphins. Defensive end Randy Gregory signed with the Denver Broncos while four-time Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns.

Despite the losses, they gave their Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence a three-year, $40 million-dollar contract, including a $12 million signing bonus, $30 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $13.3 million.

Dallas also re-signed receiver Michael Gallup to a signed a five-year, $57.5 million-dollar contract, including a $10 million signing bonus, $27 million guaranteed, and an average yearly salary of $11.5 million.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 Schedule

Dallas will kick off their 2022 NFL season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. The following week, they’ll host reigning AFC champions the Cincinnati Bengals and defending Super Bowl champions the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Week Five.

On Thanksgiving, they will face their NFC East rival the New York Giants, while two of their final three games will be against NFC East opponents.

In Week 16, they will face the Philadelphia Eagles in AT&T Stadium and travel to FedEx Field to play the Washington Commanders in the Week 18 finale.

We’ll see how the season shapes up for Dallas as they look to make the playoffs for the second consecutive season. This time, they will be aiming to get further than the Wild Card round, where they fell last year to the San Francisco 49ers. With obvious talent on both sides of the ball, it could be a seaon to remember in Dallas.

