Dallas Cowboys Roster: 5 gaps the team needs to fill before the 2021 NFL season

The Dallas Cowboys have high hopes for the 2021 season. Dak Prescott being healthy and ready to get back out onto the field is a huge source of those high hopes.

Before suffering a season-ending injury in 2020, Prescott started the season on an absolute tear. In five games, Prescott threw for 1,856 yards and nine touchdowns.

With a healthy Prescott, the offense is of no concern to the Cowboys. Dallas will put up a ton of points and they'll finish with a top ten offense.

What could potentially hold the Cowboys back is their below-average defense. The Cowboys' lack of talent on the defensive side of the ball was evident in the 2020 season.

Due to cap space restraints, the Cowboys weren't able to sign a ton of reinforcements in the offseason either. The Cowboys did, however, spend multiple draft picks on defensive help. The question is: Did the Cowboys do enough this offseason to fix a struggling defense?

With the regular season on the horizon, here are the five gaps the Cowboys must fill before the 2021 season.

Five gaps the Dallas Cowboys must fill before the 2021 season

#1 - Starting interior defensive line

The Cowboys' interior defensive line is extremely reliant on youth. Neville Gallimore is in his second year, Trysten Hill is in his third, and Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna are both rookies.

That being said, the Cowboys did add two veterans to the group this offseason in Carlos Watkins and Brent Urban. Both add some desperately needed leadership to the group.

Even with the additions upfront, this still isn't a strong interior defensive line.

Dallas should inquire around the league to see if they can acquire a more proven interior defensive linemen for the 2021 season. Otherwise, Dallas may once again get shredded in the run game by opposing offenses.

#2 - Starting Cornerback

Like the interior defensive line, the Cowboys' cornerback position is extremely reliant on younger players. In only his second year as a pro, Trevon Diggs is expected to be the Cowboys' number one corner. Rookie Kelvin Joseph will compete for the number two cornerback spot with veteran Anthony Brown.

The starting slot corner will be Jourdan Lewis. Lewis's 2020 season left a lot to be desired. He'll be looking to bounce back in 2021.

If Diggs and Joseph quickly reach their full potential, then the Cowboys will be set at the corner. The problem is, young corners typically have a significant learning curve upon entering the NFL. The odds are Diggs and Joseph will have a lot of ups and downs during the 2021 season.

The Cowboys would be wise to add another corner to compete for the number two starting corner role.

#3 - Safety depth

Donovan Wilson and Damontae Kazee are all but locked in as the Cowboys' starting safeties. The depth, however, is a little shaky. Darian Thompson and Jayron Kearse are not safeties you'd want to rely on if Wilson or Kazee went down with an injury.

It should be noted that the Cowboys brought in former safety Keanu Neal this offseason, but they have indicated he'll be playing a linebacker role this upcoming season.

To be safe, Dallas should look to add more competent safety depth to the roster.

#4 - Edge depth

The Cowboys should feel pretty good about their starting edge rushers. DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory are more than capable of having productive seasons. The edge position becomes problematic when looking at the backups behind Lawrence and Gregory.

Dorance Armstrong, Bradlee Anae, Chauncey Golston and Tarell Basham currently serve as the Cowboys' depth at edge. There's some promise with this group, but for a team looking to win now, the Cowboys may want to consider adding a veteran pass rusher. Adrian Clayborn is a potential option for that role.

#5 - Tight end depth

Tight end depth is the only offensive hole the Cowboys need to fill before the 2021 regular season. Even though it's a roster hole, Dallas does have a couple of good tight ends. Dalton Schultz was one of the surprises of the 2020 season. Shultz finished 2020 with 63 catches for 615 yards.

Blake Jarwin, a middling veteran, will also get snaps at tight end. Jarwin missed most of last season with an injury.

Jeremy Sprinkle will most likely be the third tight end on the roster. If Dallas can find an upgrade to Sprinkle through free agency or a trade, they should pull the trigger. A better third tight end on the roster means Dallas is much more protected if Shultz takes a step back and Jarwin comes back slowly from injury.

