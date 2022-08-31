Dallas Cowboys roster cuts: Sean McKeon and Brett Maher among most surprising waives from final 53-man roster

The Dallas Cowboys finished at the summit of the NFC East last season, entering the playoffs with high hopes. However, they suffered a shock defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. It was a bitter defeat and they will be determined to do better in the upcoming campaign.

Mike McCarthy will be eager to avoid any unwanted blips for his team en route to a potential Super Bowl appearance this season. However, he had a few difficult decisions to make along with his coaching staff on Tuesday. The Cowboys thinned their roster from 80 players to 53.

The Cowboys released their final 53-man roster earlier today and left out some big names. With just over a week to go until the start of the 2022-23 NFL season, here are the players who won't don the Cowboys jersey this season.

Dallas Cowboys roster cuts

Cowboys release Sean McKeon

Here are the 27 players that were offloaded by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday:

Sean McKeon (TE) Alec Lindstrom (C) Tyler Coyle (S) Storey Jackson ( Isaac Alarcon (G) Josiah Bronson (DT) Markaviest Bryant (DE) Aviante Collins (T) Malik Davis (RB) Ben DiNucci (QB) Dontario Drummond (WR) James Empey (C) CJ Goodwin (CB) Will Grier (QB) Malik Jefferson (LB) Braylon Jones (G) Brett Maher (K) Jake McQuaide (LS) Cooper Rush (QB) Amon Simon (T) Brandon Smith (WR) Mika Tafua (DE) Juanyeh Thomas (S) TJ Vasher (WR) Carlos Watkins (DT) Aaron Shampklin (RB) Isaac Taylor-Stuart (CB)

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero The #Cowboys ' cuts include C Alec Lindstrom and TE Sean McKeon, per sources. Both are expected back on the practice squad if they clear waivers. The #Cowboys' cuts include C Alec Lindstrom and TE Sean McKeon, per sources. Both are expected back on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster

Here are the active players on the Dallas Cowboys roster:

Dak Prescott Ezekiel Elliott Tony Pollard Rico Dowdle CeeDee Lamb Michael Gallup Noah Brown KaVontae Turpin Jalen Tolbert James Washington* Simi Fehoko Dennis Houston Dalton Schultz Jake Ferguson Peyton Hendershot Tyron Smith Tyler Smith Tyler Biadasz Zack Martin Terence Steele Matt Farniok Connor McGovern Matt Waletzko Josh Ball DeMarcus Lawrence Dorance Armstrong Sam Williams Dante Fowler Chauncey Golston Tarell Basham Osa Odighizuwa Neville Gallimore Trysten Hill Quinton Bohanna John Ridgeway Micah Parsons Leighton Vander Esch Anthony Barr Jabril Cox Luke Gifford Devin Harper Trevon Diggs Anthony Brown Jourdan Lewis DaRon Bland Kelvin Joseph Nahshon Wright Jayron Kearse Malik Hooker Donovan Wilson Israel Mukuamu Markquese Bell Bryan Anger

Blogging The Boys @BloggingTheBoys The Dallas Cowboys have yet to formally announce their initial 53-man roster, but this appears to be the group. The Dallas Cowboys have yet to formally announce their initial 53-man roster, but this appears to be the group. https://t.co/DNnoXafQyq

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell