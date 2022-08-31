Create

Dallas Cowboys roster cuts: Sean McKeon and Brett Maher among most surprising waives from final 53-man roster

Dallas Cowboys roster cuts revealed
Arnold
The Dallas Cowboys finished at the summit of the NFC East last season, entering the playoffs with high hopes. However, they suffered a shock defeat against the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. It was a bitter defeat and they will be determined to do better in the upcoming campaign.

Mike McCarthy will be eager to avoid any unwanted blips for his team en route to a potential Super Bowl appearance this season. However, he had a few difficult decisions to make along with his coaching staff on Tuesday. The Cowboys thinned their roster from 80 players to 53.

youtube-cover

The Cowboys released their final 53-man roster earlier today and left out some big names. With just over a week to go until the start of the 2022-23 NFL season, here are the players who won't don the Cowboys jersey this season.

Dallas Cowboys roster cuts

Cowboys release Sean McKeon
Cowboys release Sean McKeon

Here are the 27 players that were offloaded by the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday:

  1. Sean McKeon (TE)
  2. Alec Lindstrom (C)
  3. Tyler Coyle (S)
  4. Storey Jackson (
  5. Isaac Alarcon (G)
  6. Josiah Bronson (DT)
  7. Markaviest Bryant (DE)
  8. Aviante Collins (T)
  9. Malik Davis (RB)
  10. Ben DiNucci (QB)
  11. Dontario Drummond (WR)
  12. James Empey (C)
  13. CJ Goodwin (CB)
  14. Will Grier (QB)
  15. Malik Jefferson (LB)
  16. Braylon Jones (G)
  17. Brett Maher (K)
  18. Jake McQuaide (LS)
  19. Cooper Rush (QB)
  20. Amon Simon (T)
  21. Brandon Smith (WR)
  22. Mika Tafua (DE)
  23. Juanyeh Thomas (S)
  24. TJ Vasher (WR)
  25. Carlos Watkins (DT)
  26. Aaron Shampklin (RB)
  27. Isaac Taylor-Stuart (CB)
The #Cowboys' cuts include C Alec Lindstrom and TE Sean McKeon, per sources. Both are expected back on the practice squad if they clear waivers.

Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster

Here are the active players on the Dallas Cowboys roster:

  1. Dak Prescott
  2. Ezekiel Elliott
  3. Tony Pollard
  4. Rico Dowdle
  5. CeeDee Lamb
  6. Michael Gallup
  7. Noah Brown
  8. KaVontae Turpin
  9. Jalen Tolbert
  10. James Washington*
  11. Simi Fehoko
  12. Dennis Houston
  13. Dalton Schultz
  14. Jake Ferguson
  15. Peyton Hendershot
  16. Tyron Smith
  17. Tyler Smith
  18. Tyler Biadasz
  19. Zack Martin
  20. Terence Steele
  21. Matt Farniok
  22. Connor McGovern
  23. Matt Waletzko
  24. Josh Ball
  25. DeMarcus Lawrence
  26. Dorance Armstrong
  27. Sam Williams
  28. Dante Fowler
  29. Chauncey Golston
  30. Tarell Basham
  31. Osa Odighizuwa
  32. Neville Gallimore
  33. Trysten Hill
  34. Quinton Bohanna
  35. John Ridgeway
  36. Micah Parsons
  37. Leighton Vander Esch
  38. Anthony Barr
  39. Jabril Cox
  40. Luke Gifford
  41. Devin Harper
  42. Trevon Diggs
  43. Anthony Brown
  44. Jourdan Lewis
  45. DaRon Bland
  46. Kelvin Joseph
  47. Nahshon Wright
  48. Jayron Kearse
  49. Malik Hooker
  50. Donovan Wilson
  51. Israel Mukuamu
  52. Markquese Bell
  53. Bryan Anger
The Dallas Cowboys have yet to formally announce their initial 53-man roster, but this appears to be the group. https://t.co/DNnoXafQyq

