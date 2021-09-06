Cowboys schedule 2021: 3 Easiest and toughest games of the season

The Dallas Cowboys are aiming to bounce back after a trying 2020 NFL season. The Cowboys battled injuries, lousy defense and the usual Cowboys drama as they slumped to a 6-10 record. The 2021 season must be a different story for Mike McCarthy's team. Failure to do so is unacceptable in Dallas.

Dak Prescott is back for the Cowboys. They also have exciting young prospects on defense and an insanely talented wideout corps. The NFL gods have also been kind to the Cowboys. The team ranks 31st on the strength of the schedule table. So the Cowboys have a legitimate shot at winning the NFC East. There will always be easy games in the NFL and challenging games. That is part of the package when tackling the 17-game regular season.

Dallas Cowboys' easiest games

Week 10: vs. Atlanta Falcons

The Cowboys have the offensive firepower to be a top-five offense. Consequently, a Week 10 matchup against the Falcons provides the Cowboys with an excellent opportunity to flex their offensive muscles. Per Football Outsiders, the Falcons are projected to rank 29th in overall DVOA.

The Falcons lost key veteran players on defense in the offseason. The young group is ripe for the Cowboys' picking. Add Dan Quinn's inside information, and the Cowboys should roll past the Falcons.

Week 12: vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Cowboys celebrate Thanksgiving by welcoming the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders defense, specifically the secondary, was historically bad in 2020. Kellen Moore and his Cowboys offense will salivate at the thought of attacking the Raiders.

Playing on Thanksgiving is special, and the Cowboys will want to entertain their adoring fans in the biggest home game of the regular season.

Week 17: vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are a team that punches below its weight. Kliff Kingsbury's team boasts a wealth of talent on both sides of the ball. Sadly, the coaching lets it down. The Cowboys' coaching staff is much better.

Week 17 could also place the Cowboys in a division-clinching situation. The chance to celebrate in style with their fans should drive the Cowboys to a resounding win over a mediocre team.

Dallas Cowboys' toughest games

Week 1: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 1 forces the Cowboys to take on a team that is anything but mediocre. The Buccaneers provide the most challenging opening examination for the Dallas Cowboys.

The Bucs kept every starter from their championship-winning roster. The stacked offensive depth of the Bucs will stress the Cowboys' defense. It's a tricky start for new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.

The Bucs are not just mighty on offense. They are outstanding on defense. Ndamukong Suh is off the COVID-19 Reserve list, whereas All-Pro Cowboys guard Zack Martin is now on the COVID-19 Reserve list. It's a massive blow for the Cowboys. Week 1 got a lot harder for Dak Prescott and company.

☝️ day closer#DallasCowboys | #GameWeek



🎥 Watch # DALvsTB on NBC or NFL Game Pass pic.twitter.com/Z0yev5uvAy — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) September 6, 2021

Week 11: at Kansas City Chiefs

A visit to Arrowhead Stadium is perhaps the most demanding road trip in the NFL. The Chiefs are the standout team in the AFC. A visit to Missouri will edge the Cowboys to the precipice. They'll need to prove that they are the real deal in this game.

Week 14: at Washington Football Team

Week 14 sees the Washington Football Team host the Cowboys in game one of their divisional series. The Cowboys' arch-enemy won the NFC East last year, and they'll be hungry to do it in 2021. Powering the Football Team's hunger is a frankly ferocious defense. Everywhere you look, you find blue-chip talent on Washington's defense.

Dak Prescott's nerves and confidence will face heavy fire in Landover. These two games could decide the division, and the Cowboys must handle the fire that head coach Ron Rivera's team will bring.

